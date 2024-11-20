The Tragic Truth About Cynthia Erivo

Between her award-winning Broadway performances and her rise as a movie star, there's no question that Cynthia Erivo is hugely successful. However, that's not to say she hasn't had some difficulties along the way.

We'll start with Erivo's "Harriet" controversy. Even though Erivo was lauded for her performance in the 2019 Harriet Tubman biopic, some may remember that not everyone was thrilled about her casting. One major criticism Erivo received was that she was British and of Nigerian descent, rather than African American. It also didn't help that she had given a shout-out to Luvvie Ajayi after the author seemingly slighted Tevin Campbell, prompting a ton of discussion over whether she should be able to speak about Black American cultural icons. The frustration over Erivo's casting reached a point where a Change.org petition was started. "We will boycott the film "Harriet,' until you hire an actual Black American actress to play the part. Not Cynthia Erivo!" the organizers wrote.

Of course, Erivo remained in the role and was nominated for a number of awards, both for her acting and for the song "Stand Up," which she sang for the film and co-wrote. Nevertheless, she did address the earlier controversy in a since-deleted Instagram post. "I guess there is a bigger conversation to be had about heritage and experience, also about who Harriet really was. That can not be had in an Instagram post, what I will say is that my journey to this woman has been long and detailed and one I have not taken lightly," she wrote (via IndieWire). Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about the situation, Erivo also pointed out that while it may have been naïve for her not to expect any backlash, "I'm a storyteller, and my aim is not to slight anyone."