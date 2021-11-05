Why Fans Think Lea Michele Is Fuming Over Cynthia Erivo And Ariana Grande
People seem to love dunking on Lea Michele harder than Scottie Pippen did Patrick Ewing during game six of the 1994 Eastern Conference semifinals.
As anyone who has seen even one episode of "Glee" can tell you, Michele is a huge Barbra Streisand fan and dreamed of portraying Fanny Brice in the musical that made Streisand a star, "Funny Girl." When Beanie Feldstein was announced in August as the lead in the Broadway revival of the famous 1964 musical, many on social media jokingly said to check on Michele to see if she was okay. The jokes became so astronomical on social media that even Feldstein herself had to speak on the situation. "I didn't know that any of this was happening, by the way," Feldstein said to Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show, "Radio Andy." "All of a sudden people started explaining it to me and I was like, 'What?' Like ... I didn't understand." However, there is no bad blood between these two actors, Feldstein added that Michele "very sweetly wrote on my Instagram." However, she also said, "I don't know the woman whatsoever." Ouch.
Now fans are speculating that Michele might need to be checked up on once more after a huge announcement involving Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.
Lea Michele wasn't cast for the 'Wicked' movie
On November 4, Ariana Grande announced to her millions of fans on Instagram that she and Tony-winning actor Cynthia Erivo are starring in the big-screen adaption of the Tony-winning musical, "Wicked." There was once speculation that Lea Michele would lead the movie, which has been in development for nearly 20 years. People immediately went to social media, firing off jokes at Michele's expense. Vox correspondent Alex Abad-Santos tweeted "lea michele's saturn return ... woof," basically saying things are looking rough astrologically for the actor. "I live for every time Lea Michele trends for not landing a film/Broadway role she's publicly begged for," another person wrote.
For all of our non "Glee" fans, Lea Michele played Rachel Berry, the stereotypical annoying theatre kid who always fought for the spotlight. The character even famously sang "Defying Gravity" from "Wicked," battling Chris Colfer's character Kurt Hummel for the solo spot at sectionals. She even shared some duets with Idina Menzel, who won a Tony in the original production of "Wicked," on the show. It was memorable and fans wondered after the series wrapped whether she would play Elphaba in the "Wicked" movie. In 2019 on "Watch What Happens Live," Michele said it "would be incredible," but "I don't think that they've gotten to the point of talking to people about it yet — if they have they haven't called me."
There's been no reaction from Michele yet regarding the news, but she dropped a lullaby album called "Forever" on November 5, so she's probably fine.