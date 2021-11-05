Why Fans Think Lea Michele Is Fuming Over Cynthia Erivo And Ariana Grande

People seem to love dunking on Lea Michele harder than Scottie Pippen did Patrick Ewing during game six of the 1994 Eastern Conference semifinals.

As anyone who has seen even one episode of "Glee" can tell you, Michele is a huge Barbra Streisand fan and dreamed of portraying Fanny Brice in the musical that made Streisand a star, "Funny Girl." When Beanie Feldstein was announced in August as the lead in the Broadway revival of the famous 1964 musical, many on social media jokingly said to check on Michele to see if she was okay. The jokes became so astronomical on social media that even Feldstein herself had to speak on the situation. "I didn't know that any of this was happening, by the way," Feldstein said to Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show, "Radio Andy." "All of a sudden people started explaining it to me and I was like, 'What?' Like ... I didn't understand." However, there is no bad blood between these two actors, Feldstein added that Michele "very sweetly wrote on my Instagram." However, she also said, "I don't know the woman whatsoever." Ouch.

Now fans are speculating that Michele might need to be checked up on once more after a huge announcement involving Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.