What Does Beanie Feldstein Really Think Of Lea Michele?

Whenever there is talk of celebrity beef brewing amongst the surface, celebrities tend to confront it in a number of different ways. Some celebrities do not give the media gossip the time of day, like Beyoncé, with whom Keri Hilson allegedly had a one-sided feud. Others possess the spirit of Mariah Carey, who famously said "I don't know her" when referring to her beef with Jennifer Lopez. Some celebrities even like to confront the gossip head-on, like Nicki Minaj with the beef between her and Little Mix. But what about when it comes to Broadway actors?

After hearing that Beanie Feldstein snagged the star role of the Broadway revival of "Funny Girl," people all across social media were practically salivating at the thought of her and Lea Michele having bad blood. Michele is an outspoken admirer and fan of both Barbra Streisand and her starring role in the 1968 film version of "Funny Girl." Michele's character on "Glee" frequently mentioned "Funny Girl" and sang songs from it, even eventually playing the leading role in an in-universe production of the musical, so it's no surprise that the announcement sent shockwaves across social media. One Twitter user said: "Beanie Feldstein has the career we all thought Lea Michele was gonna have lol." Another Twitter user also joked that "somewhere Lea Michele is making a voodoo doll (a Beanie baby if you will)."

People clearly have lots of opinions, but what does Beanie Feldstein herself think about Lea Michele?