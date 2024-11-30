Cheryl Hines: Tragic Details About RFK Jr.'s Wife

Cheryl Hines might excel at navigating Larry David's fictional chaos, but her real life has delivered its own unscripted blend of drama and heartbreak. From her personal relationships to public controversies, the reality of being RFK Jr.'s wife has brought its own share of dramatic twists.

Hines is perhaps best known for her longstanding role on "Curb Your Enthusiasm" as the wife and eventual ex-wife of the insufferable David. As you may recall, years of her character's resentment finally came to a head during Season 6 Episode 7, when she called him during a turbulent flight, preparing to utter her final words to him. Instead of providing his wife with love and support during her time of need, Larry was more concerned about his hard-to-get appointment with the TiVo guy and eventually hung up on her. "I'm leaving," Cheryl later declared when back on solid ground. "What do you mean you're leaving?" a genuinely bewildered Larry asked. "I saved all your shows. 'Barefoot Contessa,' 'Top Chef,' 'Project Runway,'" he sputtered.

"A lot of times, I can't believe what Larry is doing or saying. I do spend a lot of time in disbelief, and there's no way around it," she told The Believer in 2007 about the improvised series. Alas, Hines' real life also very much reads like a dark improv comedy, filled with tragic twists and turns that absolutely no one saw coming.