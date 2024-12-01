Kimberly Guilfoyle's Leggy Looks Have Caught Everyone's Attention

Nobody puts Kimberly Guilfoyle in the corner, no matter how much some may want to. Her fiery rhetoric and rabble-rousing, screeching speeches ensure she's always heard. Guilfoyle's wardrobe of inappropriate outfits — a seemingly bottomless well of flimsy, flamboyant, and flesh-flashing crimes against fashion — guarantees she will always be seen. The tighter, gaudier, and shorter, the better for Guilfoyle. Still, although her busty, leggy looks catch everybody's attention, it's not always for the right reasons.

Guilfoyle's outfits are as polarizing as her politics. Some appreciate and applaud her dare-to-bare bravado and dedication to material minimalism. Others? Not so much. Guilfoyle's botched attempt at Nashville chic with a tasteless fringe dress left little to the imagination and failed to impress many. "At first glance, I see Teresa Guidice from Housewives of NJ. Brunettes should soften as they age and blondes go darker," one hater opined.

Then there are Guilfoyle's scandalous Halloween costumes. Sultry, sexy, and oh-so-skimpy, they're sure to get tongues wagging and MAGA men salivating. Still, if one thing's for sure, the former Fox News host definitely prefers hogging the headlines to sitting on the sidelines. From Donberly date night to a plunging pink golf gown, we're checking out some of Guilfoyle's leggy looks that caught everyone's attention.