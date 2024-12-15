What Martha Stewart Really Spends Her Massive Fortune On

Martha Stewart's net worth may not start with a "B" anymore, but she certainly isn't hard up, either. Au contraire, even after legal woes and losing her company, Martha managed to resurrect her career, and today, she's said to be worth a whopping $400 million. As for what she spends it all on, Martha has made no secret of the fact that she loves investing in her properties and a whole lot of animals. Houses and horses and peafowl, oh my!

Martha has owned a number of homes over the years, which undoubtedly cost her a pretty penny. Granted, the East Hamptons home she bought in the early '90s set her back just $1.7 million. As she shared in "Martha," she'd specifically asked her real estate agent to find her the most run-down home on a nice street, which likely played a role in the price. Even so, Martha put her all into it, spending more than a year renovating the home, which likely wasn't cheap. We'd guess it probably paid off, though, as she ended up selling it in 2021 for close to 10 times what she bought it for. That would be an eye-watering $16.5 million.

As for the properties Martha still owns, those include the New York City apartment she shares with her only child, daughter Alexis Stewart (and which they dropped $12.3 million on), as well as the well-known Skylands in Maine (a home specifically for the warmer months), and her primary residence, Bedford Farm in New York. Again, there's no question that Martha spends a ton of money on the properties' upkeep. Gardening, in particular, is a major priority for her — no surprise there. Like we said, though, Martha's pets are also hugely important to her.