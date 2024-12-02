Red Flags Teddi Mellencamp & Edwin Arroyave's Marriage Would Never Last
"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" fans were shocked when seemingly out of nowhere, Teddi Mellencamp announced on November 2, 2024, that she and her husband of 13 years, Edwin Arroyave, were getting a divorce. The statement revealed that Mellencamp was the one who filed and she shared, "Making a public statement is not something I wanted to do but in an effort to protect my family from undue speculation and rumors, I felt being open, honest, and vulnerable was the best path forward."
The former reality star's statement came as a surprise, especially since a few days prior, Arroyave had shared a pic of him and Mellencamp all glammed up for an event. "I always say life and pain are inseparable. And to see @teddimellencamp embrace her pain and use it for the greater good again last night as she emceed the @curemelanoma gala, was a beautiful reminder of what she is capable of. Her story has already saved lives. And I couldn't be prouder that she will continue to save more. Love you, Teds," he gushed. Naturally, fans were confused as to how they could go from happy couple to divorced exes within days, but there have been red flags in Mellencamp and Arroyave's marriage all along.
Teddi Mellencamp thought Edwin Arroyave was just a one-night stand
Not all couples have to have a meet-cute, but Teddi Mellencamp and Edwin Arroyave's story started a bit sketchy. In Season 8 of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," the equestrian told the cameras, "How I met my husband, I could try to sugarcoat it a little, but it was a one-night stand. It was supposed to be a one-night stand." Not only did Mellencamp not see a future with Arroyave, but she didn't even bother getting his name right. "I woke up with some guy [and] I thought his name was Edward. His name is Edwin!" she exclaimed.
On her Bravo blog, Mellencamp wondered if spilling the deets on her and Arroyave's salacious first meeting was something her kids should know and wrote, "I don't know what I'm teaching them by revealing that their father/my husband Edwin was supposed to be a one-night stand, other than life doesn't always go how you expect it and you should always learn somebody's name when you first meet them. We've been together for nine years and have our beautiful children, so the story definitely has a happy ending." Sadly, Mellencamp turned out to be wrong.
Edwin Arroyave didn't want to marry Teddi Mellencamp at first
Teddi Mellencamp and Edwin Arroyave's road to marriage was not easy, and they almost didn't make it down the aisle. In an interview with Yahoo! Life, the former reality star revealed that they took things slow, and it was a few years before she met Arroyave's daughter Isabella, whom he had from a previous marriage. Once that happened, Mellencamp said the relationship felt "more real" — until she learned that Arroyave didn't want to get married again. "He came home and he had tears in his eyes, and I had never really seen him cry before, and he just put a blank check down on the bedside table, and he was like, 'Hey, I just wanted to tell you that I love you and I went to go buy the ring today. I'm sorry. I just don't believe in marriage and I don't want you to break up with me,'" she shared.
Ultimately, Arroyave got over his fear of tying the knot again, and he and Mellencamp married on July 4, 2011. Mellencamp publicly celebrated her now-estranged husband in an Instagram post on their 13th anniversary by writing, "I am proud of us. Who would have thought between you simulating playing the keyboard and me simulating a singer on a country music demo, we'd make a perfect duo." A fan later replied, "Reading this and then seeing that you filed for divorce just makes me so sad. Your marriage seemed so solid and you seemed so well suited for each other. My heart breaks for your children. Wishing all of you peace."
Teddi Mellencamp and Edwin Arroyave considered divorce before
Teddi Mellencamp and Edwin Arroyave's relationship looked perfect when they first appeared on "RHOBH" Season 8, but how it appeared was far from the truth. In an episode of "Two Ts in a Pod," Arroyave revealed that their marriage was seriously on the rocks during that first season. "Like, we were ready to ... we were done," he stated. Mellencamp concurred that they were on the brink of divorce when she started filming, to the point where she wondered how she'd break the news to her castmates. While they didn't specify what led to their issues, she shared, "Truthfully for us, it was really about a power struggle and we were always kind of equals when we were together." However, after Edwin assumed control of their finances, Mellencamp became resentful.
The following October, Mellencamp admitted on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" that watching Kyle Richards argue with her husband, Mauricio Umansky, on-screen brought back past feelings about her marriage. "As her friend, it was really hard because not only do I love her, but I know that my first season, I was hiding something with Edwin and I 99% thought that our marriage wasn't going to make it," she stated.
Teddi Mellencamp hinted at Edwin Arroyave's prior infidelity
Teddi Mellencamp has been open about her struggles with her marriage to Edwin Arroyave, but in October 2023, she alluded to a betrayal so deep, she found it hard to forgive him. "For years, I had so much resentment towards Edwin and it was to the point where I couldn't even look at him. ... Once you've been burned, it's really hard to come back from that," she stated in an episode of "Two Ts in a Pod." When asked if it had to do with infidelity on his part, she didn't deny it and simply shared, "You get more controlling and more guarded when your family is involved."
It turns out that Arroyave may have been unfaithful to Mellencamp during their marriage. Several sources told Page Six that the security expert had a dalliance with a woman named Missy, who was supposedly Mellencamp's friend. Insiders revealed that the former "RHOBH" star found out about the affair right before filming and that Arroyave intended to end their marriage once the cat was out of the bag, but Mellencamp wanted to work things out. While this rumor hasn't been confirmed, it would definitely explain their marital issues at the time.
Teddi Mellencamp considered cheating on her first husband
Prior to Edwin Arroyave, Teddi Mellencamp was married to her first husband, Matthew Robertson, but unfortunately, their relationship didn't end so well. In a December 2023 episode of "Two Ts in a Pod," Mellencamp told her co-host and friend Tamra Judge, "There was a point in time where I would have, you know, drinks out at night and then I would think, 'I don't want to go home to my husband and this isn't a good sign.'" She realized she needed to be open about her feelings and told him, "This isn't a good sign. We either need to get a divorce or I'm probably going to cheat on you."
It seems Mellencamp's cheating ways possibly carried over to her marriage with Arroyave. As reported by the Daily Mail, the mom of three allegedly had a months-long affair with horse trainer Simon Schröeder. According to a source, they were even in Florida together during the birth of Schröeder's second baby. "Karli [Postel] thought it was suspicious that her husband was in Florida when she was giving birth. When Simon returned, Karli found text messages on Simon's phone that exposed the affair. She confronted Simon and Teddi about it and they confessed. Teddi promised it would not happen again," the insider revealed. The alleged affair was what prompted Mellencamp to file for divorce, and it looks like the drama is far from over.