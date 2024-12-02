Red Flags Teddi Mellencamp & Edwin Arroyave's Marriage Would Never Last

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" fans were shocked when seemingly out of nowhere, Teddi Mellencamp announced on November 2, 2024, that she and her husband of 13 years, Edwin Arroyave, were getting a divorce. The statement revealed that Mellencamp was the one who filed and she shared, "Making a public statement is not something I wanted to do but in an effort to protect my family from undue speculation and rumors, I felt being open, honest, and vulnerable was the best path forward."

The former reality star's statement came as a surprise, especially since a few days prior, Arroyave had shared a pic of him and Mellencamp all glammed up for an event. "I always say life and pain are inseparable. And to see @teddimellencamp embrace her pain and use it for the greater good again last night as she emceed the @curemelanoma gala, was a beautiful reminder of what she is capable of. Her story has already saved lives. And I couldn't be prouder that she will continue to save more. Love you, Teds," he gushed. Naturally, fans were confused as to how they could go from happy couple to divorced exes within days, but there have been red flags in Mellencamp and Arroyave's marriage all along.