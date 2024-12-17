Kyra Kennedy: The Scandalous Past Of RFK Jr.'s Youngest Daughter
Teenagers and early twentysomethings getting into trouble is a tale as old as time. However, where most people go through that stage anonymously and simply think back on those days and cringe, one of Robert F. Kennedy's six children didn't have quite the same privilege. Au contraire, two of Kyra Kennedy's not-so-great moments ended up playing out in a very public way.
Some may remember that in 2015, a then-19-year-old Kyra made headlines for being turned away from a club's 21-only area. According to eyewitnesses, Kyra had been using her older half-sister Kathleen "Kick" Kennedy's ID and got caught. "A security guard took Kick's passport from Kyra and asked her to recite her birth date, and she didn't know it. He then caught her trying to look up Kick's birthday on Wikipedia on her phone," a source told Page Six. Unfortunately, things went from bad to worse, as the bouncer then also confiscated Kick's ID — which likely caused Kyra to panic. During said panicked moment, Kyra reportedly told the security guard to Google her and threatened to get the New York governor involved. Kyra was also said to have yelled at staff at the hotel she was in regarding the confiscated passport, claiming she'd sue if she didn't get it back.
One of Kyra's friends who was old enough to be in the over-21 section was also said to have tried to get the passport back, and it's possible his approach was more effective than hers had been. After all, the document was given to hotel staff the morning after the chaos. However, even though she walked away from the incident with her sister's passport, she also became front-page news for the wrong reasons — and unfortunately for Kyra, it wasn't the last time.
Kyra Kennedy was accused of cyberbullying a reporter
The year after her club drama, Kyra Kennedy made headlines again. This time, the headline in question was "I'm Being Cyberbullied on Instagram by a Kennedy," which was splayed across New York's The Cut, and the drama revolved around Kyra's response to a blog centered on a New York Times article about her group of friends, dubbed the Snap Pack.
Though the offending blog post, which had been published by The Cut, has since been removed, it's possible Kyra's friend group took umbrage to the reporter behind it describing the original New York Times article as "delightfully nauseating" (via Daily Mail). Either way, said reporter's Instagram comments sections were soon visited by Kyra and the main subject of the original article, Andrew Warren. Among the comments left underneath the writer's posts were one reading, "Clearly taking your insecurities out on others. We can play too." Yikes.
Possibly because of how many scandals have rocked his own reputation, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. dealt with the situation right away. In fact, a spokesperson for the politician confirmed to Page Six that there had been a serious conversation. "Mr. Kennedy has spoken to Kyra and informed his daughter that their family does not bully people." That wasn't all, though. The spokesperson also confirmed that RFK Jr. had made Kyra get rid of all her social media — which, given the fact that she was a member of the Snap Pack, was probably a punishment she found particularly painful.
Kyra returned to the 'gram in 2019, marking the occasion with a pic featuring Larry David (who played a role in RFK Jr. and Cheryl Hines' marriage), the comedian's daughters, and her dad and stepmom. These days, she shares details about her career in fashion and is scandal-free. Talk about an effective social media detox. And, y'know, maturing.