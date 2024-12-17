Kyra Kennedy: The Scandalous Past Of RFK Jr.'s Youngest Daughter

Teenagers and early twentysomethings getting into trouble is a tale as old as time. However, where most people go through that stage anonymously and simply think back on those days and cringe, one of Robert F. Kennedy's six children didn't have quite the same privilege. Au contraire, two of Kyra Kennedy's not-so-great moments ended up playing out in a very public way.

Some may remember that in 2015, a then-19-year-old Kyra made headlines for being turned away from a club's 21-only area. According to eyewitnesses, Kyra had been using her older half-sister Kathleen "Kick" Kennedy's ID and got caught. "A security guard took Kick's passport from Kyra and asked her to recite her birth date, and she didn't know it. He then caught her trying to look up Kick's birthday on Wikipedia on her phone," a source told Page Six. Unfortunately, things went from bad to worse, as the bouncer then also confiscated Kick's ID — which likely caused Kyra to panic. During said panicked moment, Kyra reportedly told the security guard to Google her and threatened to get the New York governor involved. Kyra was also said to have yelled at staff at the hotel she was in regarding the confiscated passport, claiming she'd sue if she didn't get it back.

One of Kyra's friends who was old enough to be in the over-21 section was also said to have tried to get the passport back, and it's possible his approach was more effective than hers had been. After all, the document was given to hotel staff the morning after the chaos. However, even though she walked away from the incident with her sister's passport, she also became front-page news for the wrong reasons — and unfortunately for Kyra, it wasn't the last time.