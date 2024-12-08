How JD Vance's Hometown Feels About Him After 2024 Election Win Is Sure To Bruise His Ego

It turns out not everybody loves a hometown hero, as JD Vance's home state of Ohio does not seem pleased with him. In an opinion piece written for The Columbus Dispatch, retired editorial writer and columnist Martin Gottlieb doubted that having Vance in the White House would be good for Ohioans, writing that Vance had sold his soul. The hard-hitting editorial must have stung Vance's ego, especially since his memoir "Hillbilly Elegy" (and its subsequent movie adaptation) focused on the soon-to-be Vice President's humble and unrecognizable origins. This is a shame because Gottlieb was quite taken with Vance's portrayal of growing up in Middletown, Ohio, saying that Vance wrote his 2016 memoir "sensitively and intelligently with nuance" and "seemed to be just telling the story with no political agenda."

But that is not how Gottlieb feels about Vance, who will soon sit in the White House as Donald Trump's number two. The article highlights Vance's inflammatory remarks about Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, with Vance claiming that they were abducting and eating pets. Gottlieb wrote that the now-debunked comments inflamed the community and brought threats of violence against local Haitians. The Haitian American Foundation for Democracy was even moved to respond on X, formerly known as Twitter, stating, "This reckless fear-mongering puts vulnerable communities at risk, stokes division, and incites hate crimes." To put a finer point on how Vance acted, Gottlieb wrote, "He was an ogre, apparently for purposes of political advantage."