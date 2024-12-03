Celebs And Politicians Who Are Sick Of Dr. Oz

Dr. Mehmet Oz has been doling out medical advice to the masses since he first appeared on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in 2004. But while he once won over the queen of all media, other household names have made it evident that they don't find him totally trustworthy.

After his "Oprah" introduction, Oz went on to host his own daytime talk show centering around health. Many tuned in to heed the heart surgeon's words, but a claim he made in 2011 about apple juice supposedly containing arsenic cast doubt upon his validity, per CBS. After running tests, the Food and Drug Administration stated, "There is no evidence of any public health risk from drinking these juices. And FDA has been testing them for years."

Oz again faced backlash in 2014 for claiming certain supplements would aid in weight loss, and this time, politicians stepped in. "I don't get why you say this stuff because you know it's not true. So why, when you have this amazing megaphone and this amazing ability to communicate, why would you cheapen your show by saying things like that?" then-senator Claire McCaskill asked the television host during a hearing, per USA Today. Despite Oz's tarnished reputation, Donald Trump appointed him a member of the President's Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition in 2018. Since then, "The Dr. Oz Show" has been canceled, but as the physician continues to be a public figure, celebrities and politicians have clearly made their dislike for Oz crystal clear.