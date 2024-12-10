TikTok Stars Who Died Far Too Young

TikTok has the COVID-19 pandemic to thank for most of its rise in mainstream popularity. During that time, the app found tons of new people who were trapped inside of their homes, enabling some to share their lives for others to consume. Even celebrities got in on TikTok during the quarantine, posting all kinds of interesting tidbits.

The number of users on TikTok is in the hundreds of millions, and while most people who post on the app don't go on to gain hundreds of thousands of followers, some do. Whether they're fascinating in and of themselves, they have a particularly unique insight into the world, or they are incredibly hilarious, the TikTok app features some talented creators.

Sadly, while some go on to live lavish lives, not all TikTok stars get that opportunity. The rise of TikTok has also seen a rise in influencer deaths — not that the app causes them, but it does shine a light on creators who die far too young. Each of these TikTok stars made a name for themselves on the app, and they all tragically died long before they should have.