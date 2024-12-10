Is Ex-Hallmark Star Jen Lilley Already Ditching Great American Family?
Jen Lilley belongs to the inaugural class of Hallmark stars who exited the network for Great American Family, but was the grass really greener on the other side? Lilley made headlines in January 2022 when she said goodbye to her Hallmark roots to sign on the dotted line with Great American Family, sometimes known as GAC, for a multi-picture deal. "Aside from being an immensely talented and hardworking actor, Jen is a generous and kindhearted person who is a perfect fit for GAC," shared Bill Abbott, President and CEO of GAC Media (yes, a former Hallmark executive) with Deadline. "Many of us on the GAC team have known Jen for years, and we are excited to welcome her to the family as we work together to bring even more entertaining movies to our fans."
Lilley also stood with GAC that same month as fans lamented about her pivot. "This comment couldn't be further from the truth," Lilley wrote in response to a since-deleted Instagram post accusing the network of having exclusionary views (via Cinema Blend). "GAC family is completely loving, diverse, and does so much behind the scenes for the kingdom of God that I get compelled as a Christian to support them whole heartedly. I hope you're not believing the rumors you hear that have an agenda, but I can tell you personally, I know this channel is full of genuine love, rooted in truth."
Lilley then spent two years spreading GAC's brand of Christmas cheer to the masses, but now it seems as if she's ready to expand her horizons once again — and even head back to Hallmark.
Jen Lilley is making big moves
Jen Lilley may have left the Hallmark Channel for a time, but it seems like she's having second thoughts about her former employer. According to a September 2024 interview with Entertainment Now, Lilley revealed that she let her exclusive contract with GAC Media expire at the top of the year, freeing her up to collaborate with any company that will have her — Hallmark included. "I'd be happy to work with Hallmark again at any point," Lilley shared at the time. "2024 has been a year of non-exclusivity and new adventures. You know, it's been a real turning point for me in my life." Of course, this doesn't necessarily mean that fans will see Lilley headlining a title in Hallmark's 2025 Christmas offerings, but at least it's contractually possible now.
So far, Lilley's decision has been a fruitful one, as she has been juggling various acting and producing gigs throughout 2024. "I had to start a spreadsheet in order to keep track of all the projects that keep falling into my lap," she said elsewhere in the interview. Basically, she's totally booked! One such project is Lilley's very own production company, Raise The Reel, which is backed by crowdfunding. "It gives people the chance not only to help fund movies but to actually be part of the filmmaking process," shared Lilley with Crosswalk in November 2024. This new venture will probably be very exciting for Lilley's audience if they've longed to experience the novelty of being on a Christmas film set. "People can be in a Christmas movie with me," she said about one of the potential perks of donating.
Hmm. Maybe Lilley leaving Hallmark was a good thing!