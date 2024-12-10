Is Ex-Hallmark Star Jen Lilley Already Ditching Great American Family?

Jen Lilley belongs to the inaugural class of Hallmark stars who exited the network for Great American Family, but was the grass really greener on the other side? Lilley made headlines in January 2022 when she said goodbye to her Hallmark roots to sign on the dotted line with Great American Family, sometimes known as GAC, for a multi-picture deal. "Aside from being an immensely talented and hardworking actor, Jen is a generous and kindhearted person who is a perfect fit for GAC," shared Bill Abbott, President and CEO of GAC Media (yes, a former Hallmark executive) with Deadline. "Many of us on the GAC team have known Jen for years, and we are excited to welcome her to the family as we work together to bring even more entertaining movies to our fans."

Lilley also stood with GAC that same month as fans lamented about her pivot. "This comment couldn't be further from the truth," Lilley wrote in response to a since-deleted Instagram post accusing the network of having exclusionary views (via Cinema Blend). "GAC family is completely loving, diverse, and does so much behind the scenes for the kingdom of God that I get compelled as a Christian to support them whole heartedly. I hope you're not believing the rumors you hear that have an agenda, but I can tell you personally, I know this channel is full of genuine love, rooted in truth."

Lilley then spent two years spreading GAC's brand of Christmas cheer to the masses, but now it seems as if she's ready to expand her horizons once again — and even head back to Hallmark.