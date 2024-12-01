Don Jr. Accidentally Exposes Kai Trump's Social Media Strategy Around Grandpa Donald
Donald Trump Jr. recently took to X to shower his eldest daughter, Kai Trump, with gratitude. His post is in response to a video blog Kai shared recounting the Trump family's recent trip to Texas to witness a SpaceX rocket launch. (Because, of course, nothing says family bonding like rockets and billionaires.) Kai, for her part, is doing her usual pandering to the camera, keeping things light and approachable while living a ridiculously lavish life. It's this unique ability that Kai possesses that her father might be poking at. "Great stuff @kaitrump I'm so proud of you and everything you're doing," he wrote in a curious caption, leaving us wondering exactly what it was that she was doing — until it finally dawned on us.
Kai Trump has a knack for bringing out the softer side of her grandfather, Donald Trump. She often posts on Instagram about the two of them golfing and spending time together — something the Republican leader has been criticized for not doing enough with many other family members. Portraying the 45th president as a jovial grandpa willing to hit the links with her could be a calculated move by the family to shift public perception of the president-elect (and his brash personality). While Kai's possible social media strategy isn't as overt as Barron Trump reportedly offering his father advice to appear on various manosphere platforms, it could still be part of a tool the Trumps are happy to have in their toolbox.
Kai Trump has been ramping up social media posts about Donald Trump
As Kai Trump comes into her own, she is boldly establishing a social media presence that offers a behind-the-scenes peek of her getting ready for flashy events, as well as highlighting different members of her famous family. After her rousing 2024 RNC speech, Kai signed on with AKA Collective media agency and has been streamlining her social media posts ever since. With the guidance of the AKA Collective — mostly known for promoting other famous golfers — Kai has amassed a large following across multiple media platforms. This could simply be a personal move, however. As Kai considers her future prospects, she might be looking to play golf professionally, and growing her own personal brand could be a great strategy to launch her own stardom.
Having professional support for making these "get ready with me" videos also allows Kai to bask in the limelight while revealing that her family is, well, just a regular family. However, experts in media literacy have spotted the coincidental nature of Kai's brand shift. Especially since Donald Trump has consistently had a problem with a demographic Kai represents — young women. "This carefully curated public image points to a likely intentional effort to use her influence to bolster Trump's brand," Krysten Stein, assistant professor of communication at the University of Cincinnati, told The Telegraph. Whatever the case may be, it's clear that Kai's family is incredibly proud and supportive of her.