Don Jr. Accidentally Exposes Kai Trump's Social Media Strategy Around Grandpa Donald

Donald Trump Jr. recently took to X to shower his eldest daughter, Kai Trump, with gratitude. His post is in response to a video blog Kai shared recounting the Trump family's recent trip to Texas to witness a SpaceX rocket launch. (Because, of course, nothing says family bonding like rockets and billionaires.) Kai, for her part, is doing her usual pandering to the camera, keeping things light and approachable while living a ridiculously lavish life. It's this unique ability that Kai possesses that her father might be poking at. "Great stuff @kaitrump I'm so proud of you and everything you're doing," he wrote in a curious caption, leaving us wondering exactly what it was that she was doing — until it finally dawned on us.

Kai Trump has a knack for bringing out the softer side of her grandfather, Donald Trump. She often posts on Instagram about the two of them golfing and spending time together — something the Republican leader has been criticized for not doing enough with many other family members. Portraying the 45th president as a jovial grandpa willing to hit the links with her could be a calculated move by the family to shift public perception of the president-elect (and his brash personality). While Kai's possible social media strategy isn't as overt as Barron Trump reportedly offering his father advice to appear on various manosphere platforms, it could still be part of a tool the Trumps are happy to have in their toolbox.