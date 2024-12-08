Inside HGTV Star Jonathan Scott's Ex-Wife Kelsy Ully's Life Today

In his 2017 memoir "It Takes Two: Our Story," Jonathan Scott shared the truth behind his brief marriage to Kelsy Ully and recalled how their relationship fell apart during her time working as a waitress for a day club in Las Vegas. He noted how Ully would frequently come home late and spend her time with friends whom Jonathan hardly knew or interacted with. Although she'd insist these hangouts were work-related, the "Property Brothers" co-host couldn't shake the feeling that something was amiss, stressing, "Work seemed to be putting more and more distance between us." He also wrote, "And things started going downhill from there."

The turning point came when Ully suddenly removed all traces of him from her Facebook account and changed her relationship status from "Married" to blank. "I asked myself if I had somehow failed her as a husband," Jonathan confessed in his book (co-written by his co-host and twin brother, Drew Scott). "I had never been unfaithful. Or even disrespectful." Despite his attempts to salvage their relationship, Jonathan said it was ultimately all in vain. For a moment, things looked hopeful as he and Ully agreed to try counseling to fix their marriage, but even that didn't end up making a difference. "She moved out, and we filed for divorce," Jonathan concluded.

"I think that one of the biggest things I learned is that you can have two good people who are just not good for each other," the HGTV star told People in 2017 when asked about his biggest takeaway from the experience. Thankfully, it wasn't too late for him and Ully to start over in life. Despite everything, Jonathan remains grateful for the time he shared with his ex-wife, stating, "I don't think I would be in the position where I am now if I didn't have the experiences I've had the past."