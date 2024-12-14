The Tragedy Of JD Vance's Mother Beverly Aikins Is So Sad

The following article includes references to addiction and child abuse.

As anyone who's read "Hillbilly Elegy" or watched the film adaptation will know, JD Vance's childhood was a tragic one. His mother, Beverly Aikins, struggled with serious addiction — and even though she's gotten clean and sober in more recent years, there can be no denying that her substance use has left a lasting effect on her family.

Speaking to The New York Times in September 2024, Aikins shared that her addiction began during her nursing career. After taking a prescription pill for a headache, she enjoyed how the medication made her feel and soon began stealing other, stronger medications while on the job. She wasn't just taking prescription medicines for herself, though. As Aikins revealed to the Washington Examiner, "I sold drugs from the hospital I was working at, in particular morphine. I stole morphine." Ultimately, she ended up being caught, and though the hospital initially sent her for treatment, when she admitted to having relapsed, she was dismissed. That wasn't all. Aikins' nursing license was also suspended, taking away the one opportunity she had to give herself and her kids a better life.

In addition to losing her source of income, Aikins also admitted to the Washington Examiner that her suspension put her into a very dark place. "I hated it. I hated myself. My whole identity was in being a nurse. I felt like that was my calling. I just thought the opportunity was gone," she shared. Sadly, her addiction had become so strong that she couldn't stop using drugs, which in turn made her feel as though returning to her calling was never going to be a possibility for her, anyway. "I had graduated to heroin. I just thought I would never be a nurse again," she said. Sadly, Aikins' addiction is just part of her heartbreaking story.