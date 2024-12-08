The Shadiest Details To Surface About Hugh Jackman
When fans think of one of the nicest actors in Hollywood, the first person likely to come to mind is Hugh Jackman. In fact, when he first got cast as Wolverine for "X-Men," scriptwriter David Hayter told producer Bryan Singer that he was worried Jackman was a little too nice for the part. "Hugh is just a love. He is so sweet. Bryan, he yelled at Hugh one day and was like, 'You need to be edgier. You need to be meaner, you need to be tougher. You need to go home and get into a fight with your wife. Have a screaming match with your wife!'" Hayter revealed to The Hollywood Reporter.
Unfortunately, Jackman is no longer with his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, and it isn't because he listened to Singer's advice at the time. In September 2023, the now-estranged couple announced that they were separating after almost thirty years of marriage, per People. The news came as a surprise, as they seemed like a solid couple. However, rumors soon emerged that Jackman had been unfaithful to Furness, and it turns out that's just one of the several shady things to come out about the actor.
Hugh Jackman and his Music Man co-star are reportedly having an affair
When Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness announced their split, they didn't give a definitive reason, but word on the street was that the "Wolverine" actor had an affair with Sutton Foster while they starred in the musical "The Music Man" together. "Their romance is an open secret on Broadway," a source spilled to In Touch. While Furness has yet to comment on the affair allegations, Us Weekly reported that she seemingly confirmed the whole thing when she privately liked a social media post about Jackman's shocking new romance.
To add to the salacious rumor, Foster was married to her longtime husband, Ted Griffin, at the time the gossip spread. However, the following October 2024, Page Six reported that she had filed for divorce, which looks very suspicious indeed. According to a source, Foster and Jackman are still going strong, and their romance is a lot more than a fling. "They are 100 percent together and are in love and want to spend the rest of their lives together," an insider told the publication.
Hugh Jackman acted bizarre after his breakup
It's never easy going through a public split, which is why fans were worried when Hugh Jackman posted cryptic messages on Instagram after his separation from Deborra-Lee Furness. In March, he shared pictures of himself standing in Central Park with a pensive look on his face, writing, "Sometimes it just doesn't happen! This is one of those times. But, the park was awesome." A fan replied, "Just hope whatever is going on you're doing okay, always by your side in the best and worst ones, we love you and support you no matter what." The following month, Jackman confused fans even more when he posted a couple of blurry selfies and then an odd video of just his floor. "More!" he wrote. A concerned fan asked, "Are you ok?" Another wondered, "Everything alright? Need a hug?"
A source told In Touch that Jackman's behavior was indeed unusual and stated, "He's clearly trying to get attention, but it's coming off as strange and unprofessional. If Deb were around, she'd never let him embarrass himself this way!" The insider added, "Between the self-obsessed social media posts and the fact that he's started partying with people half his age, it's sounding alarm bells for a lot of his old friends."
Hugh Jackman has a very controversial friend
Hugh Jackman is known to rub elbows with many famous faces, but many may not know that he's close friends with media mogul Rupert Murdoch. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jackman explained that he first met the owner of Fox News through Nicole Kidman years ago. "It was Nicole's birthday, and we all went to Soho House in New York, and we were in the pool. He was holding his daughter, and I was holding my son, and we became friends," he recalled. Even though Murdoch has a reputation for shady dealings and bad journalism, as well as a hacking scandal surrounding his now-defunct newspaper, News of the World, Jackman had nothing but good things to say about his bestie. "He loves having friends and family around. A lot of people in his life are there for a long time. He looks after them and appreciates them. He's very caring and thoughtful and incredibly respectful of everybody around him," Jackman said of Murdoch.
Fans are quick to give Jackman the side-eye to this day. "You might think Wolverine is cool. But Hugh Jackman has been best friends with Rupert Murdoch for decades," an X user, formerly Twitter, posted in September. Another replied, "Well that's disappointing of @RealHughJackman being friends with someone who is destroying democracy."
Hugh Jackman shaded his pal Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds is known for his funny roles in movies, but according to Martha Stewart, he doesn't tickle her funny bone in real life. While on Bilt's game show, she was told that Reynolds was considered the second-most-fun A-lister to hang out with, and her response was, "You want to know something? He's not so funny in real life. No, he's not so funny. He's very serious." She went as far as to say that she would take the "Free Guy" star off the list and replace him with George Clooney.
Reynolds responded to Stewart's diss by tweeting, "I'd disagree with her. But I tried that once. The woman is unexpectedly spry. She really closed the gap after a mile or so." However, Jackman seemingly took Stewart's side by responding, "Finally someone says it." Fans knew it was all in jest, one wrote, "Damn, that's cold, Hugh! I love it!"
Hugh Jackman reportedly wants his ex to keep quiet about their marriage
It seems like Hugh Jackman has some skeletons in his closet. According to The National Enquirer, the "Van Helsing" star's divorce proceedings are contingent on his ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness signing a non-disclosure agreement to keep details of their marriage under lock and key. "This movie is less about the financial aspect and more about retaining control. Hugh's concern has never been money but rather control. He's a man with lots of secrets and doesn't want any of them exposed," a source shared (via Radar).
While Jackman is working to keep Furness from airing their dirty laundry, it appears he's gearing up to spin his own narrative about the divorce. A source revealed to Us Weekly that the actor is penning a tell-all about his life. "Hugh's choosing to [write this book] now because he's finally [being] honest with himself [and] the divorce and this book is the first step," the insider stated. We're sure fans will be waiting to get their hands on his memoir when it comes out, but it looks like they'll only get his side of the story if the NDA story is, in fact, true.