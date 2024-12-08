The Shadiest Details To Surface About Hugh Jackman

When fans think of one of the nicest actors in Hollywood, the first person likely to come to mind is Hugh Jackman. In fact, when he first got cast as Wolverine for "X-Men," scriptwriter David Hayter told producer Bryan Singer that he was worried Jackman was a little too nice for the part. "Hugh is just a love. He is so sweet. Bryan, he yelled at Hugh one day and was like, 'You need to be edgier. You need to be meaner, you need to be tougher. You need to go home and get into a fight with your wife. Have a screaming match with your wife!'" Hayter revealed to The Hollywood Reporter.

Unfortunately, Jackman is no longer with his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, and it isn't because he listened to Singer's advice at the time. In September 2023, the now-estranged couple announced that they were separating after almost thirty years of marriage, per People. The news came as a surprise, as they seemed like a solid couple. However, rumors soon emerged that Jackman had been unfaithful to Furness, and it turns out that's just one of the several shady things to come out about the actor.