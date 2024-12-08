HGTV Star Christina Hall Looks So Different Without Hair Extensions
HGTV's Christina Hall has always sported long, blonde, gorgeous waves for as long as her fans and followers can remember. However, she once spilled the truth about her iconic hairstyle in an Instagram reel that shwoed her getting a makeover at her go-to hair salon.
As it turns out, Hall uses hair extensions to make her thin, straight locks appear fuller and more voluminous. "I definitely have an obsession with long, thick hair!" the "Christina on the Coast" star confessed. Hall explained that she previously relied on tape-in extensions before discovering another method, known as invisible bead extensions — which are supposedly safer and gentler on your hair. "I am IN LOVE!" she enthused. "They are extremely comfortable, and I can wear my hair any way I like, and you can't see them!"
The clip also showed a glimpse of the real estate expert's natural hair, which fell just beyond her shoulders and was frizzy at the ends. The following year, she shared another hair transformation video on Instagram, giving fans a better look at Hall sans her signature style. It opens with a makeup-free Hall looking rather unremarkable as she plays with her tresses and ends with reality star all glammed up while showing off her new hairdo. "Nothing like new @bellamihair hand-tied extensions! I love the blend of the highlights and lowlights," Hall captioned the reel. Nikki Aguilar, her hair and makeup artist, re-uploaded the video and wrote in her caption, "Chopped a little off, added some dimension, did our daily glam, just as obsessed as always." That said, she still looks good sans the extensions.
Christina Hall will never tire of her long, blonde hair
In 2024, a hairstylist helped us give Christina Hall the ultimate divorce makeover amid news of her shocking split from Joshua Hall. Luna Viola, a hair and makeup expert based in Los Angeles, suggested some changes to Christina's hair that would instantly elevate her look and give her a new vibe. "Christina would suit a soft ombre with honey/light caramel ends and money pieces. It would blend seamlessly with her natural color and would definitely be a more toned-down yet fashionable look," Viola noted. She also suggested a new haircut for the HGTV star: a "clavicut" or a long bob, which would frame her face better and give it a lighter touch. "The length of the haircut touches the collarbone so it is like a long bob but softer," Viola explained. "A long curtain bang and light framing layers complete the style for a modern and chic finish."
However, it appears that Christina will never get rid of her long, gorgeous waves, as seen in an Instagram clip she posted in early 2024. "One of my feel goods is long hair," the she declared while promoting Lush Locks by Lash Latitude's hair extensions. Later, a video of her hair salon date with her firstborn, Taylor El Moussa (who has grown up to be her twin!), was shared by Lush Lack on the same platform. According to their post, the star got a fresh micro-foil along with her signature hair extensions, while Christina's teenage daughter opted for highlights to complement her golden tresses.