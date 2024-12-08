HGTV Star Christina Hall Looks So Different Without Hair Extensions

HGTV's Christina Hall has always sported long, blonde, gorgeous waves for as long as her fans and followers can remember. However, she once spilled the truth about her iconic hairstyle in an Instagram reel that shwoed her getting a makeover at her go-to hair salon.

As it turns out, Hall uses hair extensions to make her thin, straight locks appear fuller and more voluminous. "I definitely have an obsession with long, thick hair!" the "Christina on the Coast" star confessed. Hall explained that she previously relied on tape-in extensions before discovering another method, known as invisible bead extensions — which are supposedly safer and gentler on your hair. "I am IN LOVE!" she enthused. "They are extremely comfortable, and I can wear my hair any way I like, and you can't see them!"

The clip also showed a glimpse of the real estate expert's natural hair, which fell just beyond her shoulders and was frizzy at the ends. The following year, she shared another hair transformation video on Instagram, giving fans a better look at Hall sans her signature style. It opens with a makeup-free Hall looking rather unremarkable as she plays with her tresses and ends with reality star all glammed up while showing off her new hairdo. "Nothing like new @bellamihair hand-tied extensions! I love the blend of the highlights and lowlights," Hall captioned the reel. Nikki Aguilar, her hair and makeup artist, re-uploaded the video and wrote in her caption, "Chopped a little off, added some dimension, did our daily glam, just as obsessed as always." That said, she still looks good sans the extensions.