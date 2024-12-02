Elon Musk's Mother Dished Out A Major Compliment To Barron Trump
Donald Trump threw a Thanksgiving party at his golf club in Mar-a-Lago that had a few celebrities in attendance, and it also offered a glimpse at how Barron Trump acts behind closed doors. Elon Musk was seated at the same table as Donald, Barron, and Melania Trump, and the SpaceX honcho also brought his mother, Maye Musk, to the $350 per plate event. Afterward, Elon shared some insight into the evening, including a talk he had with Sylvester Stallone about one of his action classics from the '90s. "I was telling @TheSlyStallone that I just watched Demolition Man again and how well it predicted the crazy woke future 30 years ago!" Elon wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on November 28. Besides chopping it up with Sly, Elon also spent quality time with Barron.
A photo from the Thanksgiving meal of Barron and Donald made the rounds on X, where a user joked about the younger Trump buddying up to Elon. Apparently, Elon was treated to an inside look at Barron's personality as they ate together. "I was discussing consciousness & video games with Barron," the billionaire responded on X. In fact, Elon's mother was privy to their in-depth conversation. "They were talking all night. Barron is very smart," Maye wrote while retweeting her son.
He may have had a great discussion with Elon, but Barron did not appear to enjoy every aspect of the evening. Video footage showed buddies Donald and Elon grooving in their seats as the song "Y.M.C.A." was blasted over the venue's sound system. According to an insider at Page Six, the president-elect had curated the playlist himself. Several X users noted that Barron looked uncomfortable as his dad danced to the Village People's classic, but that was not the first time Barron spent time with his pops and Elon.
Elon Musk has gotten to know the Trump family
In March, Donald Trump had a campaign strategy meeting with billionaire Nelson Peltz. Elon Musk also went to the brunch meeting, which was held at Peltz's estate in Palm Beach. It was also a father-son summit — Donald was joined by Barron Trump, while Elon brought his toddler son, X. Peltz's son was also in attendance, per The Wall Street Journal. Reportedly, there was a lot of discussion about eliminating voter fraud for the 2024 presidential election. The extent of Barron's involvement in that meeting with Peltz is unknown, but Donald's youngest child became an integral figure in his campaign.
Following the election, Lara Trump — who is married to Barron's brother, Eric Trump — spoke about the teenager's influence. "He's really smart, he's very cool, very entertaining," Lara said on the "PBD Podcast" on November 7. "He's always throwing ideas out there, and so, yeah, we've got to give Barron some serious credit," she added.
Of course, Musk had become a key cog for Donald as well. Even though there had been murmurs that Donald was annoyed with Musk always being around, the president-to-be now seems to enjoy the tech billionaire's company. Not only has Musk ingratiated himself with Barron, but other young members of the Trump family have mentioned how much they enjoy his company. Kai Trump, Donald's eldest granddaughter, uploaded a family photo from election night to X, and Musk posed with "The whole squad" while holding his son. A few days later, Kai posted a snap of her, Musk, and his son on a golf course. "Elon achieving uncle status," she tweeted. Later that month, Kai went to the SpaceX launch with her granddad and other members of the family. Clearly, "Uncle Elon" has built a relationship with not only Donald, but younger members of the Trump clan.