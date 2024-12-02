Elon Musk's Mother Dished Out A Major Compliment To Barron Trump

Donald Trump threw a Thanksgiving party at his golf club in Mar-a-Lago that had a few celebrities in attendance, and it also offered a glimpse at how Barron Trump acts behind closed doors. Elon Musk was seated at the same table as Donald, Barron, and Melania Trump, and the SpaceX honcho also brought his mother, Maye Musk, to the $350 per plate event. Afterward, Elon shared some insight into the evening, including a talk he had with Sylvester Stallone about one of his action classics from the '90s. "I was telling @TheSlyStallone that I just watched Demolition Man again and how well it predicted the crazy woke future 30 years ago!" Elon wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on November 28. Besides chopping it up with Sly, Elon also spent quality time with Barron.

A photo from the Thanksgiving meal of Barron and Donald made the rounds on X, where a user joked about the younger Trump buddying up to Elon. Apparently, Elon was treated to an inside look at Barron's personality as they ate together. "I was discussing consciousness & video games with Barron," the billionaire responded on X. In fact, Elon's mother was privy to their in-depth conversation. "They were talking all night. Barron is very smart," Maye wrote while retweeting her son.

He may have had a great discussion with Elon, but Barron did not appear to enjoy every aspect of the evening. Video footage showed buddies Donald and Elon grooving in their seats as the song "Y.M.C.A." was blasted over the venue's sound system. According to an insider at Page Six, the president-elect had curated the playlist himself. Several X users noted that Barron looked uncomfortable as his dad danced to the Village People's classic, but that was not the first time Barron spent time with his pops and Elon.