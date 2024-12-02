We Gave Barron A Donald Hair Makeover And We're In Tears
As Donald Trump's youngest son who literally grew up before the public's eyes, Barron Trump has undoubtedly garnered more interest as of late, especially as he's taking after his pop more and more. He's definitely gotten Donald and Melania Trump's height genes, with Barron towering at an impressive 6-foot-9 like NBA stars LeBron James and Jarrett Allen. Barron is also appearing to gain an interest in politics and even helped Donald get in with the Gen Z crowd by introducing him to popular podcasters. The one thing Barron didn't inherit from the president-elect is his straw-colored locks and unfortunate hairline, but that could change at any time.
We didn't want to wait around to see if the New York University student's hair would eventually evolve into the curious mop that his father has. Therefore, our wonderful photo editor did us a solid and showed us what Barron would look like with Donald's toupee-like hair, and it left us gagging. For those who wondered as well, you're welcome.
Barron Trump is the spitting image of his father with Donald hair
If Barron Trump wanted to get a glimpse into the future, he need look no further. With his wavy brown hair digitally transformed into Donald Trump's blond combover by Static Media's photo editor, he has instantly aged 30 years and looks even more like number 45. In fact, between his scowl and the navy suit that Donald also often wears, Barron could be a stand-in for his dad. Perhaps he's just practicing his face card for a future career in politics, but we think he'll be taken more seriously with his before 'do.
Barron should be grateful that he most likely got his mane from Melania Trump, as his half-brothers Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. both have hair that resembles the Trump patriarch's. However, they prefer a slicked-back style, rather than Donald's combover that looks like it'll fly off his head at any second. Don't let him hear you call it that, though. "I actually don't have a bad hairline. When you think about it, it's not bad. I mean, I get a lot of credit for comb-overs. But it's not really a comb-over. It's sort of a little bit forward and back. I've combed it the same way for years. Same thing, every time," he told Rolling Stone in 2011. Whatever Donald wants to call it, we prefer Barron with his original hair, and he most likely does as well.