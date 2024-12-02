We Gave Barron A Donald Hair Makeover And We're In Tears

If Barron Trump wanted to get a glimpse into the future, he need look no further. With his wavy brown hair digitally transformed into Donald Trump's blond combover by Static Media's photo editor, he has instantly aged 30 years and looks even more like number 45. In fact, between his scowl and the navy suit that Donald also often wears, Barron could be a stand-in for his dad. Perhaps he's just practicing his face card for a future career in politics, but we think he'll be taken more seriously with his before 'do.

Barron should be grateful that he most likely got his mane from Melania Trump, as his half-brothers Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. both have hair that resembles the Trump patriarch's. However, they prefer a slicked-back style, rather than Donald's combover that looks like it'll fly off his head at any second. Don't let him hear you call it that, though. "I actually don't have a bad hairline. When you think about it, it's not bad. I mean, I get a lot of credit for comb-overs. But it's not really a comb-over. It's sort of a little bit forward and back. I've combed it the same way for years. Same thing, every time," he told Rolling Stone in 2011. Whatever Donald wants to call it, we prefer Barron with his original hair, and he most likely does as well.