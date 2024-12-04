Reba McEntire Looks So Different Without Her Iconic Red Hair

Reba McEntire's vibrant red hair is easily her most recognizable feature, and now we know what she'd look like without it!

Although McEntire's hair transformation has certainly ventured into unflattering territory a time or two, overall, her hair has become a beloved staple of her image within the country music landscape. McEntire even teamed up with fellow country singer Caylee Hammack to sing on 2020's "Redhead," which is probably the unofficial redhead anthem. The song, which is about the fiery spirit that all redheads seem to possess, was apparently a positive collaboration for McEntire, too. "Thanks Caylee Hammack for asking me to sing on #Redhead!!!" she posted to Facebook in June of that year.

In November 2024, McEntire — who has been caught out wearing red wigs on occasion (although she is a natural ginger) — took to Instagram to celebrate her glorious auburn mane in honor of a very special holiday: National Redhead Day. "Long or short, either way I love being a redhead! #NationalRedheadDay," she wrote in the post's caption. Naturally, Hammack also circled back around to their iconic collaboration in the comment section. "I love this song as much as I love you, so cool to have a song with the Queen of Redheads out there in the world," she wrote.

Basically? It's impossible to think of redheads without thinking about McEntire, who has never experimented with other hair colors. However, Static Media's photo editor has helped Nicki Swift envision what McEntire would look like if she ever tried out a new look.