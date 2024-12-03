Valerie Bertinelli's Bra And Underwear Strip-Down Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
Known for her candor, honesty, and sometimes brutal digs, Valerie Bertinelli has often shared her innermost thoughts with her social media fans. Not escaping many of the highs and lows of 2024, Bertinelli has once again taken to Instagram to open up about her gratitude. In a late-night selfie where she's only wearing her undies, the "One Day at a Time" star hinted that her body has truly undergone quite the transformation this year. "At some point I will talk about the madness my body has been through this year," she wrote. "But right now every lump bump, wrinkle and saggy part of me just feels acceptance and simple appreciation."
The laid-back selfie has garnered the same overwhelming response from most commenters: everyone is in awe and showering Bertinelli with adoration. One commenter stated, "With all the changes in life, a strong body mind and soul carries us through! Valerie you look amazing!" Another fan wrote, "You look beautiful and are so admired!" It's a true delight to see such an overwhelmingly positive response to such a post. Besides, even if Bertinelli isn't ready to tell us everything her gorgeous bod has been through during 2024, she's certainly hinted at it throughout the year.
Valerie Bertinelli has been opening up about what her body's been going through
On October 29, 2024, Valerie Bertinelli posted a gruesome photo of her right arm with a deep and jagged gash going from wrist to elbow. In the caption, she mentions she got the injury while working on "a really fun new project that I can't wait to tell you about." This prompted even her own brother Patrick Bertinelli to ask what happened in the comments. So far, whatever project Bertinelli was working on has remained under wraps. But that wasn't the only post where Bertinelli mentioned what's been going on in her body.
On November 17, Bertinelli posted a video to Instagram of her hand shaking in the wake of an extended panic attack. Always ready to be a real one, Bertinelli used the moment to open up about her struggles with anxiety. "I had a really bad anxiety attack today. I haven't had one like this in a very, very long time. ... I couldn't stop shaking," she revealed in the caption. Throughout the post, the Food Network star detailed the symptoms and feelings of an anxiety episode — and the many tools she uses to bring her body back down. At the end of the post, she included an invitation for her followers to discuss if they've ever had similar experiences. And, true to form, the comments section is filled with people sharing their own struggles with anxiety. So, even if Bertinelli isn't ready to share everything her body has gone through in 2024, it's a safe bet that when she does, fans will be ready to applaud her.