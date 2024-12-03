Valerie Bertinelli's Bra And Underwear Strip-Down Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Known for her candor, honesty, and sometimes brutal digs, Valerie Bertinelli has often shared her innermost thoughts with her social media fans. Not escaping many of the highs and lows of 2024, Bertinelli has once again taken to Instagram to open up about her gratitude. In a late-night selfie where she's only wearing her undies, the "One Day at a Time" star hinted that her body has truly undergone quite the transformation this year. "At some point I will talk about the madness my body has been through this year," she wrote. "But right now every lump bump, wrinkle and saggy part of me just feels acceptance and simple appreciation."

The laid-back selfie has garnered the same overwhelming response from most commenters: everyone is in awe and showering Bertinelli with adoration. One commenter stated, "With all the changes in life, a strong body mind and soul carries us through! Valerie you look amazing!" Another fan wrote, "You look beautiful and are so admired!" It's a true delight to see such an overwhelmingly positive response to such a post. Besides, even if Bertinelli isn't ready to tell us everything her gorgeous bod has been through during 2024, she's certainly hinted at it throughout the year.