Valerie Bertinelli's Most Brutally Honest Digs Over The Years

What do Avril Lavigne, Mariah Carey, and Valerie Bertinelli all have in common? Well, they've all publicly called out Christina Aguilera, the pop superstar who has a reputation for throwing shade, for her diva antics over the years. In fact, the "Hot in Cleveland" star has done so twice.

In a 2008 radio interview, Bertinelli explained (via the Daily Mail) that her beef stems from a brush-off at a Van Halen gig: "And I thought, 'You know what? Forget you! I don't need your new album!' What's up with that? She's too young to be blowing people off." And it seems as though Bertinelli was still seething about the mean girl encounter seven years on, too.

When asked about Aguilera during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," the actor revealed that she'd initially been a fan of the "Genie in a Bottle" hitmaker beforehand. But her admiration soon dissipated when after complimenting on her vocals, the singer replied, "Yeah, whatever." Bertinelli added, "She gave me the cold shoulder, and I thought, 'B***h, I'm a fan. You can't be nice to me?'" Sticking the knife in further, the star concluded, "She might have gotten better. But I heard she hasn't."