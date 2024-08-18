Wolfgang Van Halen & Mom Valerie Bertinelli Both Met Their Partners In The Same Way
Wolfgang Van Halen was blessed with his father Eddie Van Halen's otherworldly musical abilities. However, Wolfgang and his mother, Valerie Bertinelli also have a fabulously close relationship. The mother/son pair, who've admitted to sharing a mutual appreciation for sarcastic humor and "GIF battles" (via People), can never go too long without flaunting their tight-knit bond with the world. For example, Bertinelli reposted her son's Mother's Day post to Instagram in 2015, writing, "So blessed to have this beautiful young man as my son. Love you to the moon and back my sweet boy ..." Meanwhile, the Mammoth WVH singer originally wrote, "Happy Mother's Day to this beautiful lady. Love you, Ma."
Although familial love is great, Wolfgang and Bertinelli have also both found loving, fulfilling romances with their respective partners, Andraia Allsop and Mike Goodnough, and they even met them in similar ways. Wolfgang, for his part, has been married to Allsop since 2023. Meanwhile, Bertinelli started dating Goodnough after divorcing her second husband, Tom Vitale, in 2022. As for how they crossed paths with their loves? Well, they both met their significant others online. But before your mind wanders, no, we don't mean on Tinder or any other widely-used dating sites. Wolfgang and Bertinelli found their respective partners the old fashion way: through Instagram! Trust, it's much cuter than it sounds.
Instagram brought Wolfgang and his wife Andraia together
Wolfgang Van Halen has been married to Andraia Allsop since October 2023, but their romance started almost eight years earlier, according to wedding details spilled to People. However, the most interesting tidbit they shared is the fact that Instagram is the medium that brought them together. "I have the screenshot on my phone of the very first text I ever sent her, where it was just like, 'Hey, it's Wolf. This is my number.' I remember where I was," he shared about their subsequent convo, which took place when he was touring with the group Van Halen in 2015. "We were about to play Red Rocks and it was the day off before we played that I got my first text message from her and it was like, 'Oh my gosh.'"
Fittingly, he's used Instagram to document special moments they've shared. For example, Allsop, along with his mom Valerie Bertinelli accompanied him to the 2024 Academy Awards, where he performed onstage with Ryan Gosling during his viral "I'm Just Ken" performance. During an Instagram post celebrating that feat, Van Halen featured a photo of himself, Allsop, and Bertinelli as they graced the red carpet. Van Halen also shouted out his wife (and mother) for International Women's Day two years earlier. "Happy #InternationalWomensDay to the incredible, strong, and independent women in my life that make it worth living ... You make the world go round," wrote the star.
Valerie Bertinelli's love story also started on the 'Gram
Even though Valerie Bertinelli was born well before social media-obsessed Gen Z, she still possesses a fondness for the apps, especially Instagram. The "Hot In Cleveland" star even used the popular photo-sharing app to meet her new boo, Mike Goodnough. However, it took a while for their romance to develop, according to Bertinelli's comments to People. "It was strictly platonic, but there was something about him that I connected with that felt familiar," Bertinelli said of her and Goodnough's early exchanges in April 2024. However, things soon blossomed. "I'm in love ... It's a seesaw of emotions because I was adamant I was never falling in love again," admitted the actor.
Like her son, Wolfgang Van Halen, Bertinelli has gotten quite comfortable with sharing updates about her blossoming romance on Instagram. In June 2024, the beloved star spoke about persevering through her previous heartbreak. "I have heard that being in a relationship after healing from a toxic one will bring out some triggers you didn't know were still buried," she captioned the Instagram post. "Learning to trust again after having that trust destroyed is not an easy thing. Those demons want to protect you from being vulnerable and emotionally exposed ever again." Bertinelli also sweetly revealed that Goodnough was more than worth it, noting his "thoughtful, kind, gentle, intelligent, funny, and grateful" qualities.