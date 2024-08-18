Wolfgang Van Halen & Mom Valerie Bertinelli Both Met Their Partners In The Same Way

Wolfgang Van Halen was blessed with his father Eddie Van Halen's otherworldly musical abilities. However, Wolfgang and his mother, Valerie Bertinelli also have a fabulously close relationship. The mother/son pair, who've admitted to sharing a mutual appreciation for sarcastic humor and "GIF battles" (via People), can never go too long without flaunting their tight-knit bond with the world. For example, Bertinelli reposted her son's Mother's Day post to Instagram in 2015, writing, "So blessed to have this beautiful young man as my son. Love you to the moon and back my sweet boy ..." Meanwhile, the Mammoth WVH singer originally wrote, "Happy Mother's Day to this beautiful lady. Love you, Ma."

Although familial love is great, Wolfgang and Bertinelli have also both found loving, fulfilling romances with their respective partners, Andraia Allsop and Mike Goodnough, and they even met them in similar ways. Wolfgang, for his part, has been married to Allsop since 2023. Meanwhile, Bertinelli started dating Goodnough after divorcing her second husband, Tom Vitale, in 2022. As for how they crossed paths with their loves? Well, they both met their significant others online. But before your mind wanders, no, we don't mean on Tinder or any other widely-used dating sites. Wolfgang and Bertinelli found their respective partners the old fashion way: through Instagram! Trust, it's much cuter than it sounds.