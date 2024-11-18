Valerie Bertinelli Opens Up About Her Anxiety Like Never Before In Eye-Opening Video

Valerie Bertinelli has always been the queen of keeping it real — whether she's delivering the most brutally honest digs or laying bare her own personal struggles. But even fans who are used to the beloved actor's transparency couldn't have predicted her latest reveal: A glimpse into a side of Bertinelli's vulnerability that she's never shared before. On November 17, 2024, the Food Network star took to Instagram to post a raw and unfiltered clip of her hands shaking uncontrollably. Apparently, it's a result of an anxiety attack the likes of which she hadn't experienced in a very long time. "I was weeping uncontrollably, and my heart felt like it was pounding out of my chest. I couldn't stop shaking," she admitted. "Gratefully these attacks have become much more infrequent, so this one took me a little bit by surprise today."

Bertinelli went on to note that she had turned to meditation and EMDR therapy to steady herself, though the trembling still persisted. She also reflected on the bizarre ways our brains can hijack our bodies, writing, "Part of me is fascinated by what the human body is capable of when our feelings can get in the way or override any reasonable thought and another part of me is just curious on how all of this happens, you know the weird neuropathies in our brain and how it affects our bodies, what feelings (which are just information btw) are and why are they so powerful that they make our body go into overdrive."

But if you thought she was fishing for sympathy, think again. The "One Day at a Time" star made it clear that she's not here for anyone's pity. Instead, Bertinelli wanted to detail her experience with anxiety to remind others who've been in the same boat that they're not alone.