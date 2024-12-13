Why Martha Stewart And Ina Garten Can't Stand Each Other Now

Martha Stewart and Ina Garten are two of our best and brightest icons in the homemaking space. While they were once close friends, their bond unraveled sometime in the early 2000s. The reason for their fallout? Well ... it depends on who's telling the story. Garten's memoir "Be Ready When the Luck Happens" claims their falling out began when she moved out of New York, but Stewart firmly disagrees. She's taken a much less neutral stance, putting all the blame on her former friend and, perhaps, making another outrageous claim about her prison time in the process.

On an October 2024 episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Stewart was asked if she'd read Garten's book yet. "I've read parts of it," she told Cohen, adding one of her signature pithy remarks: "[Garten] can write whatever she wants." (In other words, Stewart thinks Garten's totally full of it.) According to Stewart, her friendship with Garten ended when she infamously went to prison in 2004 for a stock trading conviction. She says Garten stopped speaking to her during that difficult time. "I found that extremely distressing and extremely unfriendly," she told The New Yorker. Garten's version of the story firmly refutes this, treading much more lightly compared to Stewart's unfiltered comments.