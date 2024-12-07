Angel Reese Sports Her Most Revealing Outfit Yet In Very Busty Top

Angel Reese put her curves on display at the 2024 Footwear News Achievement Awards with a black suit and low-cut top combo. The Chicago Sky forward was awarded the Style Influencer of the Year award at the event held on December 4, 2024. During her acceptance speech, Reese mentioned her stunning transformation. "I'm 22 years old, I'm still figuring life out, but this is just the beginning," she said before speaking about her brand relationship with Reebok. "They've given me the platform to be myself, unapologetically myself," Reese added. She was most definitely her unapologetic self at the Footwear News awards, as the hooper-influencer sported one of her racier outfits to date.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

The WNBA star showed up in an all-black ensemble that consisted of a black blazer, which she left unbuttoned, and matching split trousers. What made the look pop was the corset top underneath the blazer that had mesh lining around her midsection. Reese posted snaps of her look to both X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram. Unsurprisingly, the comment sections were flooded with thirsty comments about her revealing look. "Wear outfits like this more often. You look sooooo good," one fan encouraged. Not only did fans gush over Reese and her stunning look, but so did Rihanna.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Reese uploaded a video of her and Rihanna at the awards shindig. "She's the one," the Fenty honcho said to the camera. That encounter was also a networking opportunity. "I wanna work with you one day," Reese could be heard saying in the video. "Let's do it," the Bajan bombshell replied. Afterwards, Reese uploaded an Instagram carousel from the event which included a snap of her and RiRi taking a selfie together. Of course, this was not the first time Reese turned heads at an event.