Angel Reese Sports Her Most Revealing Outfit Yet In Very Busty Top
Angel Reese put her curves on display at the 2024 Footwear News Achievement Awards with a black suit and low-cut top combo. The Chicago Sky forward was awarded the Style Influencer of the Year award at the event held on December 4, 2024. During her acceptance speech, Reese mentioned her stunning transformation. "I'm 22 years old, I'm still figuring life out, but this is just the beginning," she said before speaking about her brand relationship with Reebok. "They've given me the platform to be myself, unapologetically myself," Reese added. She was most definitely her unapologetic self at the Footwear News awards, as the hooper-influencer sported one of her racier outfits to date.
The WNBA star showed up in an all-black ensemble that consisted of a black blazer, which she left unbuttoned, and matching split trousers. What made the look pop was the corset top underneath the blazer that had mesh lining around her midsection. Reese posted snaps of her look to both X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram. Unsurprisingly, the comment sections were flooded with thirsty comments about her revealing look. "Wear outfits like this more often. You look sooooo good," one fan encouraged. Not only did fans gush over Reese and her stunning look, but so did Rihanna.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, Reese uploaded a video of her and Rihanna at the awards shindig. "She's the one," the Fenty honcho said to the camera. That encounter was also a networking opportunity. "I wanna work with you one day," Reese could be heard saying in the video. "Let's do it," the Bajan bombshell replied. Afterwards, Reese uploaded an Instagram carousel from the event which included a snap of her and RiRi taking a selfie together. Of course, this was not the first time Reese turned heads at an event.
Angel Reese's show-stopping All-Star Game look
When she attended the 2024 Met Gala in May, Reese rocked one of her most inappropriate outfits. The WNBA forward wore a mint green-colored gown that was custom made by designer 16Arlington. The piece had a plunging v-neck cut that went down to her midsection. Along with the revealing top the piece, which was covered in sequins, was covered in ostrich feathers around the waist leading to a transparent full-length skirt. Reese had no problem flaunting her figure in the head-turning 'fit. "I feel beautiful and I feel sexy," she told Women's Wear Daily at the star-studded event. These spicy outfits are a form of expression for the athlete. "I love using fashion as a vehicle for creativity and expression in everything I do," she told Vogue at the Met. The WNBA player put her creative wardrobes on display at more than just the celebrity-centric events.
A couple months later, Reese wore a skin-baring outfit to the WNBA All-Star Game in July. The Chicago Sky standout arrived at the game in a Valerie lace up cropped top that had detached full-length sleeves. Reese's ensemble algo featured a matching tight-fitted skirt that hugged her frame. To make the outfit further enticing, she wore the waist of her skirt slightly off her hips.
"Like a baddie, like a Barbie" 😂💅
Angel Reese feeling good ahead of her first AT&T WNBA All-Star Game 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rQj5vf70G3
— ESPN (@espn) July 20, 2024
Reese's show-stopping looks caught the attention of Shaquille O'Neal. While on her "Unapologetically Angel" podcast in October, the NBA Hall of Famer suggested Reese should play hoops in a revealing outfit she wore on "Wild 'N Out" for a sketch. "Imagine you in the same little shorts you had on at the 'Wild 'N Out' show dunking," O'Neal said to Reese. "You know how many T-shirts you're gonna sell?" he added.