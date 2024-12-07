Bill Belichick's Public Debut With His Much Younger Girlfriend Is Raising A Fuss

Stepping out to attend the December 5 American Museum of Natural History Gala, former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick rocked the red carpet — and that's all thanks to his arm candy. His girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, joined him in a gorgeous off-the-shoulder black dress reminiscent of the risqué leg-thrusting Angelina Jolie dress from the 2012 Oscars. But it wasn't just the stylings of Hudson and Belichick that raised eyebrows, as the couple now joins a list of celebrities with uncomfortable age gaps with a whopping 48-year age difference.

Belichick and Hudson began dating in 2023 when Belichick broke up with his ex-girlfriend, Linda Holliday. However, it seems the duo are already comfy and cozy with one another. According to People, Hudson was spotted gently rubbing Belichick's back as they waited in line for hot cocoa. Although the couple only made things Instagram official back in September 2024, with Hudson posting a photo of herself and Belichick petting some goats, the two have been in each other's lives since 2021.