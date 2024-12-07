Bill Belichick's Public Debut With His Much Younger Girlfriend Is Raising A Fuss
Stepping out to attend the December 5 American Museum of Natural History Gala, former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick rocked the red carpet — and that's all thanks to his arm candy. His girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, joined him in a gorgeous off-the-shoulder black dress reminiscent of the risqué leg-thrusting Angelina Jolie dress from the 2012 Oscars. But it wasn't just the stylings of Hudson and Belichick that raised eyebrows, as the couple now joins a list of celebrities with uncomfortable age gaps with a whopping 48-year age difference.
Belichick and Hudson began dating in 2023 when Belichick broke up with his ex-girlfriend, Linda Holliday. However, it seems the duo are already comfy and cozy with one another. According to People, Hudson was spotted gently rubbing Belichick's back as they waited in line for hot cocoa. Although the couple only made things Instagram official back in September 2024, with Hudson posting a photo of herself and Belichick petting some goats, the two have been in each other's lives since 2021.
Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson are in a whirlwind romance
When Bill Belichick met his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, she was still in college and competing for Bridgewater State University's cheerleading team. The two kept their relationship under wraps for as long as possible. Between the age gap and the erroneous timing of Belichick's split with his girlfriend of 16 years, Linda Holliday, it makes sense the burgeoning couple would want to wait to go public. However, by Halloween 2024, it seems the couple was ready to do a cringeworthy couple's costume (above).
Belichick dressed up as a fisherman and Hudson appeared as a mermaid in a beachside photo the ex-cheerleader captioned: "Ouucchhhh!!!" Belichick even commented, "My biggest catch!!!" Considering how quickly he moved on from Holliday, this costume and public debut still feel especially shady, even for Belichick. Although, for now, the couple seems to be enjoying their whirlwind romance. Hopefully Belichick won't be moving on to someone even younger any time soon.