It's No Secret Who Donald Trump's Favorite Son-In-Law Is

Throughout Donald Trump's first administration, his son-in-law Jared Kushner played an active role in his presidency — and he raised a lot of eyebrows because of it. One of the many controversies surrounding Kushner was his appointment as one of Donald's advisers despite not being qualified for the job. However, we guess that checks out, as for a long time, Kushner has been viewed as Donald's favorite son-in-law.

That Kushner is so, ahem, cushy with Donald isn't all that surprising when taking into account that he's married to Ivanka Trump. Though Donald has tried to downplay favoritism rumors, even Donald Trump Jr. has poked fun at his dad's super tight bond with his sister. ICYMI, in a 2020 interview on Don Jr.'s "Triggered," the businessman's firstborn playfully asked, "Who is your favorite Trump child, and why is it Ivanka?" Yikes.

Of course, there has been some debate over whether Donald and Ivanka are as close as they once were, and Kushner was noticeably missing from Donald's 2024 political crew. That said, it is possible the businessman-turned-politician still has a soft spot for Ivanka's hubby. This comes after Donald declared he'd be nominating Kushner's dad, Charles Kushner, as U.S. ambassador to France (despite him also not having experience as a diplomat). In addition to singing the praises of Kushner's dad, he also gave his son-in-law a shout-out, writing on Truth Social that he'd "worked closely" with him during his first term on "Operation Warp Speed, Criminal Justice Reform, & the Abraham Accords." Granted, it's not exactly the most familial reference, so we can't help but wonder whether Kushner's status as the favorite is under threat. After all, it's easy to be the most-liked son-in-law when you're the only son-in-law, and since Tiffany Trump married Michael Boulos in late 2022, that's no longer the case.