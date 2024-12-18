You might know Benny Blanco for his relationship with Selena Gomez, but there is a lot more to the man than who he dates. The uber-successful songwriter/producer first broke into the music scene in the late 2000s and has proven himself a force to reckon with in the industry. So much so that in 2021, Billboard named Blanco — who has famously worked with stars like Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, and Maroon 5 — one of the greatest producers of the 21st century.

Yet while his meteoric rise to success is undoubtedly remarkable, the famed producer attributes it all to luck. "People always ask me, 'What's the secret, man?' I wish I knew," Blanco told The Sydney Morning Herald in an interview. "If I did, I would do it every time." Beyond his producing and songwriting career, however, Blanco has also found success as an artist himself. His debut single, "Eastside," released in 2018, featuring Halsey and Khalid, peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. His debut album, "Friends Keep Secrets," released the same year, also made a 34-week appearance on the Billboard 200 chart. "I wanted to do something different. I wanted to challenge myself," Blanco told GQ of the decision to become a recording artist.

But while Blanco's successful career is seemingly public information, there is still plenty fans don't know about him. From a retired rap dream to a short-lived feud with popular singer Charlie Puth, here's the untold truth of Benny Blanco.