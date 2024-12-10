Ashley Biden's Attempt At Copycat Kate Middleton Outfit Totally Backfires
First daughter Ashley Biden channeled Kate Middleton at the re-opening of the Notre Dame Cathedral — the same event where Donald Trump made Prince William his apprentice — but the princess' fans aren't exactly thrilled that she paid tribute. Ashley posed with First Lady Jill Biden while cutting an elegant figure in a shiny, gold gown by Jenny Packham. Yes, it's the same one that Catherine, Princess of Wales, immortalized in 2021. But not exactly! Ashley let the glitzy number, which gathered at the waist and had its own built-in cape, shine on its own by skimping on the accessories. She also kept her hair and makeup simple, opting for a middle part and a soft, shimmery palette.
Meanwhile, England's future queen embraced her venue's energy — the London premiere for 2021's "No Time To Die" — by upping the glam factor with a pair of chunky gold earrings and a gravity-defying French twist that put her gorgeous bone structure on display. Unsurprisingly, Middleton's fans regard this combo as one of her most iconic looks, so royal watchers are a bit protective over the dress (which isn't custom-made and is stocked for purchase online). While it's unclear if Ashley purchased the dress or had some sort of arrangement with the designer, it's clear that her version didn't make quite the same splash. In fact, Middleton's fans have been loud about their disapproval.
Kate Middleton's fans think she wore it better
To be fair, royal watchers think she wears everything better — even when Kate Middleton rocks inappropriate outfits. However, Middleton's followers seem extra bothered by the fact that Ashley Biden tried her hand at Middleton's most stunning look. "Why on earth would you try to wear the most iconic dress (non bridal) the Princess of Wales has ever worn. Catastrophic mistake. #PrincessCatherine," tweeted one user on X, formerly known as Twitter. As of write time, the tweet has been viewed nearly 700,000 times. A second user tweeted, "That dress looked incredible on Catherine. She wears clothing beautifully. It does nothing for this young woman. Not a good look at all."
Unfortunately for Biden, this was only the start of criticism that ultimately pitted her against Middleton. "That gold dress looks like a cheap Temu version of Kate Middleton's golden dress from a few years ago," tweeted another user. "Kate was elegant. Ashley and Jill....well, not so much." In response, one user tweeted, "That's a great side by side comparison. It was a mistake to wear the same dress because nobody could pull it off like the Princess of Wales." Meanwhile, another applauded Biden's vision, but couldn't appreciate her execution in the end. They wrote, "Congrats on the effort, I suppose, but no one will ever match Princess Catherine's grace and elegance! She's incredible."
Hopefully, Biden won't let the criticism ruin memories of her big night!