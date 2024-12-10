Ashley Biden's Attempt At Copycat Kate Middleton Outfit Totally Backfires

To be fair, royal watchers think she wears everything better — even when Kate Middleton rocks inappropriate outfits. However, Middleton's followers seem extra bothered by the fact that Ashley Biden tried her hand at Middleton's most stunning look. "Why on earth would you try to wear the most iconic dress (non bridal) the Princess of Wales has ever worn. Catastrophic mistake. #PrincessCatherine," tweeted one user on X, formerly known as Twitter. As of write time, the tweet has been viewed nearly 700,000 times. A second user tweeted, "That dress looked incredible on Catherine. She wears clothing beautifully. It does nothing for this young woman. Not a good look at all."

Unfortunately for Biden, this was only the start of criticism that ultimately pitted her against Middleton. "That gold dress looks like a cheap Temu version of Kate Middleton's golden dress from a few years ago," tweeted another user. "Kate was elegant. Ashley and Jill....well, not so much." In response, one user tweeted, "That's a great side by side comparison. It was a mistake to wear the same dress because nobody could pull it off like the Princess of Wales." Meanwhile, another applauded Biden's vision, but couldn't appreciate her execution in the end. They wrote, "Congrats on the effort, I suppose, but no one will ever match Princess Catherine's grace and elegance! She's incredible."

Hopefully, Biden won't let the criticism ruin memories of her big night!