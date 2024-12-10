Child Accidentally Roasts Prince William's Bald Spot In Hilariously Brutal Drawing

During a December 10 holiday outing in Bulford, Wiltshire, Prince William got a bit more than he bargained for. As part of some seasonal royal duties, he was visiting with soldiers and families of the 1st Battalion Mercian Regiment. Festivities included snacks, chit-chat, and gifts — although one present the Prince of Wales received definitely stood out among the rest. A local 10-year-old drew a picture of the royal, and it includes the prince's current attempt at a beard. It also draws attention to William's brutal hair transformation.

RICHARD POHLE/POOL/AFP/GETTY

William took it in stride, smiling and savoring it. Luckily, this wasn't the only gift he got. Other presents were given to him to pass along to his and Kate Middleton's children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. As part of the event, there was also a visit from the regimental ram named Derby and a choir performance. When King Charles III appointed William as Colonel-in-Chief of the 1st Battalion Mercian Regiment in 2023, part of the duties of the position included holiday gatherings, as well as learning about the needs of the military families. This is the second time William has visited with 1st Battalion Mercian Regiment, and it falls into a long list of holiday duties for the prince and his family.