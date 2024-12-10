Child Accidentally Roasts Prince William's Bald Spot In Hilariously Brutal Drawing
During a December 10 holiday outing in Bulford, Wiltshire, Prince William got a bit more than he bargained for. As part of some seasonal royal duties, he was visiting with soldiers and families of the 1st Battalion Mercian Regiment. Festivities included snacks, chit-chat, and gifts — although one present the Prince of Wales received definitely stood out among the rest. A local 10-year-old drew a picture of the royal, and it includes the prince's current attempt at a beard. It also draws attention to William's brutal hair transformation.
William took it in stride, smiling and savoring it. Luckily, this wasn't the only gift he got. Other presents were given to him to pass along to his and Kate Middleton's children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. As part of the event, there was also a visit from the regimental ram named Derby and a choir performance. When King Charles III appointed William as Colonel-in-Chief of the 1st Battalion Mercian Regiment in 2023, part of the duties of the position included holiday gatherings, as well as learning about the needs of the military families. This is the second time William has visited with 1st Battalion Mercian Regiment, and it falls into a long list of holiday duties for the prince and his family.
Prince William has many royal holiday duties
Whereas the December 10 event was marked as one to remember, thanks to the burgeoning young artist, it's not the first outing Prince William has attended for the holiday season. On December 5, he rolled up his sleeves and teamed up with charity The Passage to help feed unhoused individuals in London. Then, on December 6, William, his wife Kate Middleton, and their three children attended and participated in the "Together at Christmas" carol service. Created by Kate in 2021, the annual event is a way to celebrate "individuals who have inspired, counselled, comforted, and above all else shown that love is the greatest gift we can receive," according to a post from Kensington Palace. Hosting the event is yet another sign that Middleton is easing back into her royal duties.
However, the festivities won't end with William visiting the 1st Battalion Mercian Regiment. While mingling with the military families, he hinted at what Christmas will look like for his own family in 2024. According to a post from the Daily Mail, it sounds like William will be having a rather large Christmas lunch, suggesting a return to a more traditional gathering for the royal family after a particularly difficult year.