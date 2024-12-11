Lara Trump Uses RNC Step Down Announcement To Flaunt Her Own Assets
Lara Trump recently made a major announcement. The wife of Eric Trump took to Instagram to alert her followers that she would be stepping down from her role within the Republican National Committee. When she was nominated as co-chair of the RNC by her father-in-law, Donald Trump, Lara sent shockwaves through the GOP. With Lara's controversial RNC takeover, many felt it was pure nepotism that secured her the position. However, Lara accomplished quite a bit for the party — and she wants everyone to know it.
According to Lara, the RNC had three main goals: fundraising, ensuring election integrity, and turning out the vote. Now that those goals have all been accomplished, she feels her work within the organization is done, stating, "The job I came to do is now complete." However, her posts on X and Instagram announcing her exit all have an air of self-promotion. Lara really wants to highlight herself and put her own shining star front and center. This begs the question: "What will Lara Trump do next?"
What's next for Lara Trump after she leaves the RNC
Even though Lara Trump made her RNC announcement posts all about herself, she has remained quiet about her next steps. Many within Donald Trump's circle have eyed a possible Senate seat for Lara, including Donald Trump's new bestie, Elon Musk. With Donald having nominated Senator Marco Rubio as his pick for Secretary of State, should Rubio be confirmed, his Senate seat in Florida will be up for grabs. This would allow Governor Ron DeSantis to choose a replacement to complete the remainder of Rubio's Senate term.
When asked about whether or not she would be interested in taking over Rubio's position, Lara told the Associated Press, "It is something I would seriously consider ... If I'm being completely transparent, I don't know exactly what that would look like." Former Florida Governor and current Senator Rick Scott has gone on the record to support Lara for the position, as has Maye Musk — Elon's mother. On X, Maybe made a post dedicated to Lara, saying, "The next senator for Florida should be [Lara]." Elon responded to the post, affirming, "Lara Trump is genuinely great." With her star rising, should Lara land the position, she would hold it until the seat comes up for election in 2026.