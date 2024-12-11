Lara Trump Uses RNC Step Down Announcement To Flaunt Her Own Assets

Lara Trump recently made a major announcement. The wife of Eric Trump took to Instagram to alert her followers that she would be stepping down from her role within the Republican National Committee. When she was nominated as co-chair of the RNC by her father-in-law, Donald Trump, Lara sent shockwaves through the GOP. With Lara's controversial RNC takeover, many felt it was pure nepotism that secured her the position. However, Lara accomplished quite a bit for the party — and she wants everyone to know it.

According to Lara, the RNC had three main goals: fundraising, ensuring election integrity, and turning out the vote. Now that those goals have all been accomplished, she feels her work within the organization is done, stating, "The job I came to do is now complete." However, her posts on X and Instagram announcing her exit all have an air of self-promotion. Lara really wants to highlight herself and put her own shining star front and center. This begs the question: "What will Lara Trump do next?"