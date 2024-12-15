Harry Hamlin's Only Son Dimitri Grew Up To Be So Handsome

Years prior to his relationship with Lisa Rinna, Harry Hamlin was in a relationship with Ursula Andress, and the two welcomed a son named Dimitri Hamlin. While he isn't in the public eye quite as much as his model half-sisters Amelia Gray and Delilah Belle Hamlin, it turns out Dimitri is just as good-looking.

That Dimitri has model looks probably shouldn't be that surprising. After all, even though he doesn't have Rinna's genes, his mother was the first ever Bond Girl, starring in the 1962 movie "Dr. No" as Honey Ryder. Harry has been very open about the fact that he had crushed on Andress since seeing the film — though that wasn't the only, ahem, material he was a fan of. Speaking to Yahoo! Entertainment in 2021, he shared, "For some unknown reason my parents gave me a five-year subscription to Playboy for Christmas when I was 12. I never knew why they did that. Now that I have kids, I think, 'That's an odd thing to do!' But Ursula was featured in one of those Playboys, and I remember that very well." Even so, he told the outlet that he kept that particular detail to himself when he first met Andress.

Phillip Faraone/Getty

Of course, Andress wasn't the only attractive party in the relationship. As Rinna has been wont to remind the world, her husband was named People's Sexiest Man Alive back in 1987. However, it is worth noting that despite getting the accolade, he told the outlet, "It's not something I spend a lot of time considering." That may be the case, but something tells us Dimitri doesn't hate having either of his parents' features.