Harry Hamlin's Only Son Dimitri Grew Up To Be So Handsome
Years prior to his relationship with Lisa Rinna, Harry Hamlin was in a relationship with Ursula Andress, and the two welcomed a son named Dimitri Hamlin. While he isn't in the public eye quite as much as his model half-sisters Amelia Gray and Delilah Belle Hamlin, it turns out Dimitri is just as good-looking.
That Dimitri has model looks probably shouldn't be that surprising. After all, even though he doesn't have Rinna's genes, his mother was the first ever Bond Girl, starring in the 1962 movie "Dr. No" as Honey Ryder. Harry has been very open about the fact that he had crushed on Andress since seeing the film — though that wasn't the only, ahem, material he was a fan of. Speaking to Yahoo! Entertainment in 2021, he shared, "For some unknown reason my parents gave me a five-year subscription to Playboy for Christmas when I was 12. I never knew why they did that. Now that I have kids, I think, 'That's an odd thing to do!' But Ursula was featured in one of those Playboys, and I remember that very well." Even so, he told the outlet that he kept that particular detail to himself when he first met Andress.
Of course, Andress wasn't the only attractive party in the relationship. As Rinna has been wont to remind the world, her husband was named People's Sexiest Man Alive back in 1987. However, it is worth noting that despite getting the accolade, he told the outlet, "It's not something I spend a lot of time considering." That may be the case, but something tells us Dimitri doesn't hate having either of his parents' features.
Dimitri has attracted a ton of attention for his looks
Given his good looks and the fact that he was raised by some very famous faces, it certainly is a surprise that Dimitri Hamlin hasn't gone into modeling in the same way his younger half-sisters have. After all, Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna's daughters have amassed impressive net worths thanks to their careers. However, it turns out he is involved in the entertainment biz, after all.
Per Dimitri's Huffpost profile, he's worked on off-Broadway productions as a director in the past. He's also contributed to Huffpost (hence the profile), and appeared in an Italian dramedy series and a 2022 short film, "Say Cheese." Fans of Dimitri's dad may also have seen him on "In the Kitchen with Harry Hamlin." However, more recently he's drawn attention after being included in promo videos posted to Instagram for Harry's pasta sauce (aptly named Harry's Famous Sauce). And, though he's been fairly limited in his commentary on the sauce compared to his sisters, he's certainly made an impression. As one enamored fan wrote in the comments section, "Goodness gracious a mighty your son is absolutely BEAUTIFUL." The responses to another video featuring Dimitri were similarly complimentary, with countless fans pointing out the similarities between father and son; some even called for a "Clash of the Titans" remake including the star. Given that his parents met during production of the film, we're in total agreement, there.
Another comment left regarding Dimitri's appearance summed it up best, though. "He is the perfect mix of his mother and father!" the Instagram user wrote. They certainly weren't wrong!