Teeter From Yellowstone Looks So Different In Real Life
"Teeter from "Yellowstone" sports a rather untraditional style. On any given day, Teeter, whose actor's name is Jennifer Landon, can be seen sporting cowboy hats; long, checkered tops; and, to keep things interesting, a bright pink bob. Teeter's wardrobe reflects her no-nonsense attitude and her unglamorous job as a ranch hand — traits that have significantly boosted her popularity with viewers. Of course, Landon took inspiration from real-life cowgirls when auditioning for the show. "My prep is always a little different for everything, but for that audition, I looked at a lot of photos of female cowgirls and female ranchers for two hours until I just sort of felt something in my body," she told Decider in August 2020.
Speaking of Teeter's style, Landon actually isn't the brain behind her on-camera looks. That same month, she posted an Instagram video showing fans how she transforms into Teeter. Landon credited the people who conceptualized her trademark look and worked hard to make her fake on-camera injuries look convincing. "This is @shannonkelseyhokama, @kathymillslynch, and @abnergold. These are the ladies who created Teeter's look and made an injury so real, I literally started passing out the first time I saw it," Landon shared. "Anyone who works in the industry knows that hair and makeup teams are never just beauticians, they are also, essentially, your on set therapists — keeping your secrets, holding your feelings, cheering you on. You women are the cream of the crop."
But while fans are used to Landon sporting Teeter's wardrobe, she looks much different when the "Yellowstone" cameras aren't rolling.
Jennifer Landon is gorge in real life
Teeter may be a casual baddie, but Jennifer Landon definitely loves her glam — at least occasionally. Over the years, Landon, who looks pretty unrecognizable with her natural blond hair, has proven that she doesn't mind getting all dolled up for a photo op. In November 2024, she embraced her gorgeous features and trim figure during the Season 5 premiere of "Yellowstone," which took place in New York City. As you can see above, the star wore an elegant, all-black look comprised of a dainty sleeveless top with a plunging neckline and fitted black trousers. Unlike Teeter, Landon left her pink hair at home (or in the sink), sporting her natural blond locks styled in a much neater version of Teeter's bob.
Of course, this is only one of several times that Landon has shown up to a red carpet event looking unrecognizable. During a February 2022 ET interview, she totally showed up her "Yellowstone" co-stars by wearing a gorgeous, floral-print pantsuit that gathered just under her bust. She paired the look with a solid black undershirt. With her hair styled in a sleek bob with a middle part and pushed behind her ears, Landon wore minimal makeup, aside from a swipe of red lipstick. Unsurprisingly, she didn't need much help at all! That said, don't feel bad if it's still hard to differentiate Teeter from Landon, as her own mother also struggles. "'Mom, you know, Teeter's actually, she's not real,'" she recalled once telling her parent.