Teeter From Yellowstone Looks So Different In Real Life

"Teeter from "Yellowstone" sports a rather untraditional style. On any given day, Teeter, whose actor's name is Jennifer Landon, can be seen sporting cowboy hats; long, checkered tops; and, to keep things interesting, a bright pink bob. Teeter's wardrobe reflects her no-nonsense attitude and her unglamorous job as a ranch hand — traits that have significantly boosted her popularity with viewers. Of course, Landon took inspiration from real-life cowgirls when auditioning for the show. "My prep is always a little different for everything, but for that audition, I looked at a lot of photos of female cowgirls and female ranchers for two hours until I just sort of felt something in my body," she told Decider in August 2020.

Speaking of Teeter's style, Landon actually isn't the brain behind her on-camera looks. That same month, she posted an Instagram video showing fans how she transforms into Teeter. Landon credited the people who conceptualized her trademark look and worked hard to make her fake on-camera injuries look convincing. "This is @shannonkelseyhokama, @kathymillslynch, and @abnergold. These are the ladies who created Teeter's look and made an injury so real, I literally started passing out the first time I saw it," Landon shared. "Anyone who works in the industry knows that hair and makeup teams are never just beauticians, they are also, essentially, your on set therapists — keeping your secrets, holding your feelings, cheering you on. You women are the cream of the crop."

But while fans are used to Landon sporting Teeter's wardrobe, she looks much different when the "Yellowstone" cameras aren't rolling.