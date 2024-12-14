The entertainment world lost some major figures during 2024, including such stars as "Beverly Hills, 90210" cast member Shannen Doherty, beloved comedian Bob Newhart, "Young Frankenstein" standout Teri Garr, and the voice of Darth Vader, James Earl Jones, to name just a few.

As the year grinds to an end and 2025 beckons, it's easy to look ahead and wonder what fate may have in store for some famous folk who have experienced tough times during the past year. In some cases, these celebrities are simply coming to the end of their lives as old age, and its accompanying ravages take their toll. For others, there are medical crises and dire diagnoses that have caused worries. Then, there are those who have candidly discussed their deep struggles and personal demons, while others have exhibited behavior in public that can only be described as disturbing.

For fans who tend to follow the ups and downs of their favorite stars, there can indeed be cause for concern. Read on for a rundown of some celebs we are seriously worried about going into 2025.