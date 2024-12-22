Our Matchmaker Reveals The Red Flags In Ivanka Trump's Marriage
On the outside looking in, it would appear that Ivanka Trump's marriage to Jared Kushner is nearly perfect: three healthy kids, a beautiful $24 million home on the exclusive Indian Island in Miami, and a purported net worth of more than one billion dollars. Even Trump's Instagram account paints a pristine portrait of the couple, capturing moments of the whole family celebrating birthdays and holidays, vacationing in spectacular locales, and participating in many outdoor recreational activities.
Alas, an expert we spoke with pinpointed all the red flags in the couple's marriage that she believes are furiously flapping in the wind. "When it comes to red flags in Ivanka and Jared's relationship, frankly, I am surprised they are still together," Susan Trombetti, the matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, explained. "It's not that they are a bad couple with a lot of dysfunction, it's just that there is a lot to break down here with what has to be major impacts on their marriage." Do tell, Trombetti, do tell.
Ivanka Trump's relationship with her famous father is hard to navigate
First up: Daddy Dearest. Historically speaking, navigating the ins and outs of in-law relationships has never been easy. But it's safe to say that Jared Kushner's particular situation with his famous father-in-law, Donald J. Trump, takes the cake — especially once he and Ivanka started working with her father at the White House in 2016. "Let's face it, Donald Trump must be all they lived and breathed," professional matchmaker Susan Trombetti notes. "They campaigned for him, worked as senior advisors at the White House, and unfortunately, were caught up in the legal drama which had to be scary."
But that's not all. The Donald has never been shy about his deep love and admiration for his eldest daughter. At times, some of the eyebrow-raising things he said about Ivanka made people downright uncomfortable (never forget the time he declared on "The View" that if Ivanka wasn't his daughter, he might be dating her). According to Trombetti, the president-elect's overzealous fawning of his daughter is a recipe for disaster. "There is no question here. Being a Daddy's girl can create conflict ... That's a lot for Jared."
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump have been iced out of many of their social circles
Speaking of Ivanka Trump's dear old dad, following his chaotic exit from the White House in January 2021, complete with an attack on the United States Capitol, Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, suddenly felt the icy cold shoulder from many, including a long list of celebs who are no longer friends with Ivanka. "It is said they lost friends over Donald Trump, and anytime someone distances themselves over other's actions, were they ever really your friend? Probably not, but it still must be hard for them to feel shunned," Susan Trombetti noted.
The couple ultimately opted to retreat back to sunny Florida — certainly a much more Trump-friendly locale than that of New York City — and firmly distanced themselves from politics altogether. But now that Ivanka's father has been elected yet again, one could assume that staying out of the political limelight is downright impossible. "Her father is president again, so of course, that's going to spill over to her personal life even though they aren't as involved this time," Susan Trombetti said about the couple's predicament.
Ivanka Trump's relationship with Melania Trump is rumored to be very messy
Last but not least is Ivanka Trump's rumored shady rift with her stepmother, Melania Trump. Over the years, it's been purported that the two most important women in Donald J. Trump's life are at odds with one another. Melania's former senior advisor, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, penned about the strife in her tell-all book, "Melania and Me." According to Wolkoff, in preparation for the 2017 inauguration, the first lady even went as far as to devise a plan dubbed, "Operation Block Ivanka" in hopes of keeping Ivanka out of many of the photos from the historic day.
"I am not saying Melania is an evil stepmother, but it's the classic troubled relationship between stepparent and child," Susan Trombetti pointed out. Sadly, Trombetti believes that Ivanka's back-and-forth infighting with her stepmother also puts a strain on her marriage to Jared Kushner. "I am sure it bothers Ivanka, and then she drags that back home into their marriage."