Our Matchmaker Reveals The Red Flags In Ivanka Trump's Marriage

On the outside looking in, it would appear that Ivanka Trump's marriage to Jared Kushner is nearly perfect: three healthy kids, a beautiful $24 million home on the exclusive Indian Island in Miami, and a purported net worth of more than one billion dollars. Even Trump's Instagram account paints a pristine portrait of the couple, capturing moments of the whole family celebrating birthdays and holidays, vacationing in spectacular locales, and participating in many outdoor recreational activities.

Alas, an expert we spoke with pinpointed all the red flags in the couple's marriage that she believes are furiously flapping in the wind. "When it comes to red flags in Ivanka and Jared's relationship, frankly, I am surprised they are still together," Susan Trombetti, the matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, explained. "It's not that they are a bad couple with a lot of dysfunction, it's just that there is a lot to break down here with what has to be major impacts on their marriage." Do tell, Trombetti, do tell.