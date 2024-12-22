Tim Walz And His Family Live More Lavishly Than You'd Expect

Listen, a million dollars might sound like a lot, but considering that this is politics, Tim Walz having a net worth just over $1 million is actually fairly modest. In fact, it made him the least wealthy politician in the 2024 presidential race, according to Time. Even though Tim Walz and wife Gwen Walz currently live in the gorgeous Governor's Mansion, when they sold their home to move in, they sold all the property they had. Meaning, Tim Walz owns no real estate — a rarity for politicians.

In another surprise finding, Walz also doesn't have any stocks or bonds. Instead of investments, Walz relies on his pensions and government salary to provide for himself and his family. The governor's salary is about $127,000, and he even declined to give himself a raise while holding office. Using the most recent tax returns, the Wall Street Journal found that about $135,000 of his yearly income is from pensions related to his time teaching and serving in the military. Although, he did have to dip into those funds to pay for his daughter, Hope, to go to college (and recent graduate Hope now works at a homeless shelter). It seems Tim Walz really does walk the walk, and he and his family are incredibly rich in love and support.