One Of Queen Elizabeth's Grandkids Sneakily Got A Tattoo
While we swoon over Kate Middleton's evolving glamour or Meghan Markle's stunning fashion moments, there's a laundry list of strict royal rules behind their style choices. Bright, flashy nail polish? Absolutely forbidden. Black outfits? Reserved for funerals and somber occasions. And tattoos? You'd think having one would boot them off the royal pecking order, but Princess Eugenie is here to remind us that even the Firm isn't immune to a little rebelliousness.
Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's youngest daughter shook things up by debuting a tattoo during the National Service of Thanksgiving for the late Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee. Yes, you read that right — a visible tattoo at a major royal event. Her ink, a dainty circle (or maybe an "O," depending on how you squint), sits subtly behind her left ear, just peeking out when her hair's styled a certain way. It's not exactly a bold sleeve or an intricate design, but it was enough to make people talk.
Of course, Princess Eugenie isn't the first royal to dabble in permanent ink — Lady Amelia Windsor has quite the collection — but she's hardly in the same spotlight. Eugenie's tattoo made waves because it's so unexpected for someone in the queen's inner circle to even have one. It's so subtle that you might miss it unless you're paying close attention, but its mere presence is a deviation against tradition. Coupled with the prominent, badass scar on her back, Princess Eugenie might just be one of the edgiest royals yet.
Princess Eugenie's tattoo may be simple, but it reportedly packs a lot of meaning
True to royal family form, Princess Eugenie has remained tight-lipped about the meaning behind her tattoo. Naturally, fans have jumped in with their own theories. One fan on X (formerly Twitter) speculated, "I'm guessing it's either something for her son or something for Prince Philip." Another noted, "Some said it represents the Sovereign's Orb but it has never been confirmed." Others think it might actually be the letter "O," possibly a nod to October — the month Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank got married.
Tattoo experts, of course, have taken the analysis to another level. Tattoo Seo explained to OK! Magazine that Princess Eugenie's tattoo might have a profound meaning. "One of the most basic, yet powerful, symbols, the circle is a representation of the universe in its most simple form. It is a primal symbol that portrays life and the cycle that leads to death and back to life again," they explained. "The circle represents the cyclical nature of the universe and all life on earth." Deep and meaningful? Sure. Or maybe Eugenie just thought it looked cool. Either way, it's fun to speculate.
Now the real question is: will we see another royal boldly (or discreetly) rocking ink anytime soon? It's hard to imagine someone like Kate Middleton or Prince William turning up with matching tats, but hey, never say never.