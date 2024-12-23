One Of Queen Elizabeth's Grandkids Sneakily Got A Tattoo

While we swoon over Kate Middleton's evolving glamour or Meghan Markle's stunning fashion moments, there's a laundry list of strict royal rules behind their style choices. Bright, flashy nail polish? Absolutely forbidden. Black outfits? Reserved for funerals and somber occasions. And tattoos? You'd think having one would boot them off the royal pecking order, but Princess Eugenie is here to remind us that even the Firm isn't immune to a little rebelliousness.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's youngest daughter shook things up by debuting a tattoo during the National Service of Thanksgiving for the late Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee. Yes, you read that right — a visible tattoo at a major royal event. Her ink, a dainty circle (or maybe an "O," depending on how you squint), sits subtly behind her left ear, just peeking out when her hair's styled a certain way. It's not exactly a bold sleeve or an intricate design, but it was enough to make people talk.

Of course, Princess Eugenie isn't the first royal to dabble in permanent ink — Lady Amelia Windsor has quite the collection — but she's hardly in the same spotlight. Eugenie's tattoo made waves because it's so unexpected for someone in the queen's inner circle to even have one. It's so subtle that you might miss it unless you're paying close attention, but its mere presence is a deviation against tradition. Coupled with the prominent, badass scar on her back, Princess Eugenie might just be one of the edgiest royals yet.