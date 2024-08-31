The Story Of How Princess Eugenie Got The Scar On Her Back

Princess Eugenie has a prominent, vertical scar in the center of her back, and the story about how she's embraced it is very inspiring. She got her scar after getting surgery to address her scoliosis diagnosis. "In 2002, when I was 12 years old, I was diagnosed with scoliosis (curvature of the spine), and told that I would need corrective surgery," Eugenie wrote for the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Trust, which conducted her procedure. Despite being afraid, Eugenie bravely faced the eight-hour surgery, but her recovery was certainly no picnic. "After three days in intensive care, I spent a week on a ward and six days in a wheelchair, but I was walking again after that."

Eugenie's mom, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, is the person who first noticed something wrong and sought help for her. "My mum caught my scoliosis early and I was lucky enough to get the help I needed at 12 years old..." the princess posted to Instagram. "She removed all the stigma around having scoliosis for me by confidently showing people what I'd been through and it took all the fear and anxiety out of being different at such a young age." Eugenie also credited her mom with helping her find pride in her scar. "I am forever grateful and wish everyone to be proud of their scars," she added.

Since then, Eugenie has used her experience to help other scoliosis patients.