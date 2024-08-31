The Story Of How Princess Eugenie Got The Scar On Her Back
Princess Eugenie has a prominent, vertical scar in the center of her back, and the story about how she's embraced it is very inspiring. She got her scar after getting surgery to address her scoliosis diagnosis. "In 2002, when I was 12 years old, I was diagnosed with scoliosis (curvature of the spine), and told that I would need corrective surgery," Eugenie wrote for the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Trust, which conducted her procedure. Despite being afraid, Eugenie bravely faced the eight-hour surgery, but her recovery was certainly no picnic. "After three days in intensive care, I spent a week on a ward and six days in a wheelchair, but I was walking again after that."
Eugenie's mom, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, is the person who first noticed something wrong and sought help for her. "My mum caught my scoliosis early and I was lucky enough to get the help I needed at 12 years old..." the princess posted to Instagram. "She removed all the stigma around having scoliosis for me by confidently showing people what I'd been through and it took all the fear and anxiety out of being different at such a young age." Eugenie also credited her mom with helping her find pride in her scar. "I am forever grateful and wish everyone to be proud of their scars," she added.
Since then, Eugenie has used her experience to help other scoliosis patients.
Princess Eugenie has become a scoliosis advocate
Princess Eugenie's scoliosis diagnosis and subsequent surgery obviously had a profound effect on her life, and she's dedicated quite a bit of time advocating for the emotional and physical well-being of other patients. In June 2020, Eugenie took to Instagram to highlight International Scoliosis Day with a zoomed-in shot of her scar to help other patients get comfortable with theirs. "Today is International Scoliosis Awareness Day. I just wanted to share my scar and encourage anyone out there who's gone through something similar to share theirs with me," she wrote in the post's caption. "Let's be proud of our scars! I'd love to repost any of your images on my stories so please tag me and I will share."
The empathetic princess has also helped fundraise for better medical facilities for scoliosis patients. In her post for the RNOH charity, she urged supporters to support efforts to build a new hospital. "During my recent visit to the hospital's Stanmore site, where I was treated, I was reminded of how remarkable a place it is ..." she wrote. "But I was also reminded of the rather run-down condition of the hospital." Eugenie also stressed how beneficial the hospital's services had been to her quality of life. "Without the care I received at the RNOH, I wouldn't look the way I do now; my back would be hunched over," she added.
Eugenie chose not to hide her scar on her wedding day
Although the royal family has a long, complicated history of keeping their health issues under wraps, Princess Eugenie has more than proved that there's nothing shameful about her former diagnosis or her permanent scar. She even flaunted her scar on her wedding day. In 2018, Eugenie arrived to her wedding with Jack Brooksbank wearing a gorgeous Peter Pilotto wedding gown with a neckline that allowed her scar to shine through. "It's a lovely way to honor the people who looked after me and a way of standing up for young people who also go through this," shared Eugenie on ITV's This Morning (via Us Weekly).
Of course, Princess Eugenie's mother, Sarah Ferguson, was incredibly fond of the noble reason she chose that particular dress for her big day. "I was so proud of Eugenie in her wedding dress, showing her scar with such courage and boldness," she shared with Metro (via Hello). Ferguson also inadvertently revealed where Eugenie got her charitable nature from. "I do a lot of work for the British Heart Foundation and I often meet young children who are worried about surgery, or who have scars from their surgery, and I always tell them about my daughter and her scars. I think it helps them not to be frightened," she added.
Like mother like daughter!