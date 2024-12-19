What Bruce Willis Looks Like Today After His Tragic Dementia Diagnosis
Photos surfaced of Bruce Willis not long after his diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia had been made public. Snaps posted by Page Six were published in March 2023, as his FTD diagnosis came out a month earlier. Willis was photographed out for a walk in Santa Monica, and he looked good. Around 18 months after those photos were published, more pictures of the actor were captured by Getty photographers in September. He sat in the passenger seat of an SUV with the window rolled down. That same month, Bruce's daughter Tallulah Willis — who had noticed early signs of his dementia — provided a photographic update on her dad.
Taking to Instagram, Tallulah uploaded a trio of pics. The first snap featured the "Pulp Fiction" star standing behind his daughter while planting a kiss on her head. The second slide was of the pair in a restaurant booth, and the last saw Bruce smiling at his daughter while sitting on the arm of a couch. It was unclear how recent the photos were, but in her touching caption, Tallulah labelled them as "From the forever archives." Less than two weeks before posting those sweet snaps, Tallulah provided an update on her father's condition. "He's doing stable, which in this situation is good, and it's hard," she said appearing on "Today" on September 18. A couple months before that, Tallulah gave fans a look at the "12 Monkeys" actor when she posted a pic of Bruce standing next to her partner, Justin Acee.
How Bruce Willis' ex and current wives handled his diagnosis
To celebrate Bruce Willis turning 69 years old, Demi Moore uploaded a touching three-photo Instagram carousel. "Happy birthday, BW! We love you and are so grateful for you," she wrote. The first slide was a snap of "The Substance" star sitting on the arm of a recliner and speaking to her ex-husband. Moore also included an adorable photo of Bruce playing with Rumer Willis' daughter. In October, the "Ghost" actor spoke about the importance of dealing with frontotemporal dementia honestly. "You know, I've said this before. The disease is what the disease is. And I think you have to be in real deep acceptance of what that is," Moore told People. She mentioned the importance of taking everything on a day-to-day basis and not to get hung up on how someone may have functioned in the past.
Initially, that advice was needed for Bruce's second wife, Emma Heming Willis, who struggled with his FTD diagnosis. Emma posted a video to Instagram in August 2023 where she admitted "I'm not good," but was powering through for the sake of herself and their daughters — Mabel Willis and Evelyn Willis. According to Emma, she had been straightforward with her daughters about their father's condition from the beginning. "I've never tried to sugarcoat anything for them," she told Town & Country in October. "They've grown up with Bruce declining over the years. I'm not trying to shield them from it," Emma added.