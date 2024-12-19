What Bruce Willis Looks Like Today After His Tragic Dementia Diagnosis

Photos surfaced of Bruce Willis not long after his diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia had been made public. Snaps posted by Page Six were published in March 2023, as his FTD diagnosis came out a month earlier. Willis was photographed out for a walk in Santa Monica, and he looked good. Around 18 months after those photos were published, more pictures of the actor were captured by Getty photographers in September. He sat in the passenger seat of an SUV with the window rolled down. That same month, Bruce's daughter Tallulah Willis — who had noticed early signs of his dementia — provided a photographic update on her dad.

Taking to Instagram, Tallulah uploaded a trio of pics. The first snap featured the "Pulp Fiction" star standing behind his daughter while planting a kiss on her head. The second slide was of the pair in a restaurant booth, and the last saw Bruce smiling at his daughter while sitting on the arm of a couch. It was unclear how recent the photos were, but in her touching caption, Tallulah labelled them as "From the forever archives." Less than two weeks before posting those sweet snaps, Tallulah provided an update on her father's condition. "He's doing stable, which in this situation is good, and it's hard," she said appearing on "Today" on September 18. A couple months before that, Tallulah gave fans a look at the "12 Monkeys" actor when she posted a pic of Bruce standing next to her partner, Justin Acee.