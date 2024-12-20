JD Vance Accidentally Revealed Why Trump Really Fell Out With Mike Pence

Donald Trump and Mike Pence had a falling out during their tenure as president and vice president that was well-documented. It stemmed from the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, when Pence would not agree to block the certification of the 2020 presidential election results, as Trump had wanted. Four years after serving in office together, Pence showed what he really thinks of Trump by withholding an endorsement for his former running mate during Trump's second bid for the White House. During that election, Trump's new running mate, JD Vance, shed additional light on why Trump really pulled away from Pence.

According to Vance, Trump took issue with how Pence and others tried to strong-arm him into policies they preferred. "All of these people, Jake — they came into office thinking that they could control Donald Trump," Vance said during an appearance on CNN's "State of the Union" in October 2024. "Mike Pence thought he could control Donald Trump?" CNN's Jake Tapper interjected. "Yes, he did," Vance replied. Further in that CNN appearance, Vance said those officials, including Pence, "want America to get involved in a ton of ridiculous military conflicts."

Vance had mentioned the former vice president's penchant for war on the campaign trail and how it led to the rift between the former VP and Trump. "I think, in reality, that if Donald Trump wanted to start a nuclear war with Russia, Mike Pence would be at the front of the line endorsing him right now," Vance said on the "All-In" podcast in September 2024. Prior to that, Pence had given his own account about why he and Trump no longer saw eye-to-eye.