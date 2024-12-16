Ray Liotta's Autopsy Report Is Seriously Tragic

Ray Liotta was one of those rare talents taken from us far too soon. The "Goodfellas" legend was still crushing it at 67, with two projects wrapped before his untimely passing. Fans and industry peers were stunned to learn he died in his sleep in May 2022 while filming "Dangerous Waters" in the Dominican Republic. It was a heartbreaking end to a career that deserved so much more.

The producers of the film expressed their grief in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter: "We were deeply saddened to learn of Ray's passing, it's a tremendous loss and our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, fiancée Jacy and daughter Karsen." Tributes poured in from across Hollywood, including one from Martin Scorsese, who directed Liotta's career-defining role as Henry Hill. "He was so uniquely gifted, so adventurous, so courageous as an actor. Playing Henry Hill in 'Good Fellas' was a tall order, because the character had so many different facets, so many complicated layers, and Ray was in almost every scene of a long, tough shoot," he wrote. "He absolutely amazed me, and I'll always be proud of the work we did together on that picture. My heart goes out to his loved ones, and it aches for his loss, way too early."

For months after his death, no one knew exactly why Liotta passed, which made the whole thing even more devastating. It wasn't until a year later that an official autopsy became publicly available, which went on to reveal that heart and respiratory complications were to blame.