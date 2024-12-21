The Rampant RFK Jr. And Cheryl Hines Divorce Rumors, Explained

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. may be packing his bags to join Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., but rumors suggest his wife, Cheryl Hines, might not follow. Instead, divorce may be on the horizon for RFK Jr. and Hines, and while much of it has to do with his headline-grabbing affair with journalist Olivia Nuzzi, it might not be the entire reason.

RFK Jr. and Nuzzi's alleged affair began when she profiled him for New York Magazine, after which the two remained in communication, creating a conflict of interest as Nuzzi continued to cover the 2024 election. Allegedly, the affair was all emotional and digital, with PageSix claiming they had "incredible" FaceTime sex. RFK Jr. denied the affair, claiming he repeatedly blocked her number to try to dissuade further communication. Journalist Jessica Read Kraus — who is familiar with both RFK Jr. and Nuzzi – wrote on her Substack, House Inhabit, that "once unblocked, [Nuzzi] bombarded him with increasingly pornographic photos and videos that he found difficult to resist." Apparently, RFK Jr. might take Nuzzi to court over the images she sent him.

The Daily Mail reported that Hines was caught off guard by the whole situation and "firmly believed Bobby, in his seventh decade and with political aspirations, finally had his sex demons under control." However, it may have been too much wishful thinking for a man who had a sex diary and kept track of all the women he slept with.