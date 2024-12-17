Yellowstone Star Kelly Reilly Has Worn Some Very Scandalous Outfits
"Yellowstone" is a show about ranchers, and while Kelly Reilly and the wardrobe department surely know that, it hasn't stopped them from giving us some absolutely scandalous (and delicious) outfits for Reilly's character, Beth Dutton, to wear. And while there's plenty for the boys in "Yellowstone's" macho world of revenge and livestock, Reilly does a tremendous job anchoring all of the show's bravado in a number of looks that toggle between strong, fun, sexy, casual, and delightfully revealing. Whatever Reilly was doing before Yellowstone, it clearly didn't prepare us for this.
There's probably a lot you didn't know about the "Yellowstone" cast, like the incredible detail that goes into their wardrobes. Costume designer Johnetta Boone spoke with Elle and had this to say about Reilly's character, "Beth is well-traveled, yet it's important we still show she's from Montana. We show her softer side with prairie dresses and florals when she's with Rip, but she also has a strong business style with European flair." She went on to say that Season 5 had even stronger looks for Beth, and while there is plenty of untold truth about Reilly, we would have to agree and say that she has only gotten more truthful in her powerful, sexy, and yes, scandalous portrayal of Beth Dutton.
Her ivory white eye-grabbing dress
Let's start with the showstopper. Equal parts scandalous and elegant, Kelly Reilly wore this ivory white dress in Season 5 when Beth Dutton held an auction to sell off the beloved Dutton ranch belongings. When standing close to her onscreen husband's roughneck looks, its thin straps, gentle neckline, and pencil skirt bottom were the perfect embodiment of Beth's fashion-forward sensibilities without ever making us doubt the bona fides of her character. It is elegant and commanding, and Reilly had no trouble pulling it off in "Give The World Away," Episode 13 of the show's final season, which only left us glued further to the television screen. We're wondering what Reilly's real-life husband thought of the sultry look.
In reality, the dress is this Jenny Kane Rove Dress, whose "breezy silhouette" did wonders for Reilly on the show. Per their website, the Jenny Kane motto is "Classics are forever," which is an apt philosophy for the way that Reilly embodies the character of Beth, with a whole lot of timelessness in an eye-catching look that puts pure white in the middle of all of the dirt and grit of "Yellowstone."
Her gold, chainmail, and very very short dress
Nothing says scandalous quite like this gold chainmail mini dress that Kelly Reilly burned into our eyes in Season 4 of "Yellowstone." Reilly and the writers saved the killer look for the finale, "Grass on the Streets and Weeds on the Rooftops," and when we get scorching looks like this, it's easy to forget everything else that happened that season. But with its low-hanging neckline and shorter-than-short bottom, Reilly brought Beth Dutton's city-slicker backstory of the person she was before heading to the ranch right into the foreground as she brought this club-ready look to Montana.
It is a Zuri Dress by Fannie Schiavoni, which we tracked down on FWRD, though it looks like it hasn't been stocked in a while. Either that means that it's been sold out due to the Beth Dutton effect, or Reilly might have a one-of-a-kind item if she managed to sneak it out of her trailer. We can only imagine how iconic it would be to see Reilly wear this banger out in the wild.
Her classic cowboy ruffle top
Sometimes casual can be its own kind of scandal, which is a good thing because Kelly Reilly can wear the tar out of both. As evidenced by the wardrobe department of "Yellowstone" liking to dress Reilly anywhere on a spectrum between cowgirl and it girl, this ruffle top marries a classic going-out look with a little down-home country quaint. When Reilly added sunglasses — a move that feels borrowed from her on-screen father figure, Kevin Costner's John Dutton — that simple top instantly elevated to a level of danger perfectly fit for the "Yellowstone" universe.
This eye-grabbing look is Favorite Daughter's Ruffle Trim Top in Blue Multi-Patchwork, though it does not appear to be available anymore. Favorite Daughter's website says, "We hope you find a new favorite, something you would steal out of your sister's closet," which is a little funny because Reilly's character Beth only has brothers, and while we think they're a well-dressed family, no one comes close to touching Beth's fire and ice fashion dynamic.
Her pink dress with roses and a side of violence
Kelly Reilly had us needing to cool down after wearing this low-cut, pink floral dress in the episode aptly titled "Tall Drink of Water" in Season 5. And in the hands of Beth Dutton, the evening attire doubled as activewear when she proceeded to smash a beer bottle over the head of a flirtatious barfly who mistakenly made moves on Beth's husband. Reilly makes the form-fitting dress look downright dangerous as she throws a few kicks into the woman as well.
If you're looking for the real deal, it's the Linda Dress in Roses by Rouje. And like many of the items on the list, it looks like the dress is no longer available. This might be a good thing, given that its appearance on the show was shortly followed by an all-out brawl.
Her sleeveless and chesty black dress
Even the horses were out of breath when Kelly Reilly debuted this look in the first episode of Season 5. In an episode titled "One Hundred Years Is Nothing," Beth Dutton wore this black mesh-sleeved dress with a top that looked more like a bikini than anything a ranch hand would wear. But that is the greatness of Beth and Reilly's portrayal of her — she is always ready to break the rules. And smoking a cigarette is just the cherry on top in terms of scandalousness.
Trends come and go, and it looks like this dress by self-portrait is no longer available, but Worn on TV was able to note that Reilly, or someone in the wardrobe or costume department, decided that the original dress wasn't scandalous enough. Instead, they decided to rip the mesh sleeves free of Reilly's shoulders to make sure that Beth was showing a little more skin in that hot Montana sun. We're sad to see "Yellowstone" end (allegedly), but given that Reilly is set to star in a spin-off show starring Beth and her husband, Rip, we know that it won't be long until she serves us up something absolutely not ranch-appropriate, but also one hundred percent mesmerizing.