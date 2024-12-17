Yellowstone Star Kelly Reilly Has Worn Some Very Scandalous Outfits

"Yellowstone" is a show about ranchers, and while Kelly Reilly and the wardrobe department surely know that, it hasn't stopped them from giving us some absolutely scandalous (and delicious) outfits for Reilly's character, Beth Dutton, to wear. And while there's plenty for the boys in "Yellowstone's" macho world of revenge and livestock, Reilly does a tremendous job anchoring all of the show's bravado in a number of looks that toggle between strong, fun, sexy, casual, and delightfully revealing. Whatever Reilly was doing before Yellowstone, it clearly didn't prepare us for this.

There's probably a lot you didn't know about the "Yellowstone" cast, like the incredible detail that goes into their wardrobes. Costume designer Johnetta Boone spoke with Elle and had this to say about Reilly's character, "Beth is well-traveled, yet it's important we still show she's from Montana. We show her softer side with prairie dresses and florals when she's with Rip, but she also has a strong business style with European flair." She went on to say that Season 5 had even stronger looks for Beth, and while there is plenty of untold truth about Reilly, we would have to agree and say that she has only gotten more truthful in her powerful, sexy, and yes, scandalous portrayal of Beth Dutton.