Meghan Markle Has Had Some Embarrassing Makeup Fails

Meghan Markle's makeup game has been on point for the most part. She's worked with and learned from some of the best in the beauty industry, including Daniel Martin, who famously did her makeup look for her royal wedding to Prince Harry in 2018. However, she normally prefers doing her own makeup, and according to Martin, the Duchess of Sussex has become quite skilled at painting her face. "She's not fussy — she's just trying to get it on and get out the door," Martin once told People. "She loves makeup and she's good at it!" he added.

Regarding her beauty secrets, Markle revealed in a 2017 Allure interview that she prefers a more subtle look over a full face. Unlike her "Suits" character, Rachel Zane, Markle admitted, "I am so much more low-key in real life." (FYI, she looks just as gorgeous without makeup!) She also dished on what she calls her "five-minute face," which involves curling her eyelashes and putting on her favorite concealer, mascara, lip balm, and blush. "That is my favorite kind of look," Markle said. For nights out, she will simply add a brown eyeliner on the corner of her eyes for that sexy, smoky effect. She credits another makeup artist, Kayleen McAdams, for this particular trick. "It's what she uses on Sofía Vergara, and who wouldn't want those gorgeous brown almond eyes?" Markle remarked.

But while she's mastered the art of doing her own makeup, Markle isn't totally immune to embarrassing makeup blunders. Like other celebrities, she's also had her share of bad makeup days.