Why So Many HTGV Fans Can't Stand Heather Rae El Moussa

Heather Rae El Moussa rose to fame as a reality television star when she first appeared on Netflix's "Selling Sunset" in 2019 and has since joined the HGTV family with her show "The Flipping El Moussas." Her husband, Tarek El Moussa, is no stranger to the network, having been there for years, but some fans are not digging his collab with Heather, and it all has to do with the way she talks. In a Facebook post by HGTV promoting "The Flip Off," many expressed their annoyance with the real estate agent, with one commenting, "It would be better if I didn't have to hear Heathers voice." Another compared Heather to Tarek's ex, Christina Hall, and wrote, "If my eyes could roll any further back into my head. The new Christina is like nails on a chalkboard."

HGTV fans also took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to slam Heather. "The voice of the wife is so annoying cannot stand her laugh too. It appears that men still love pretty dumb blond," a critic tweeted. Another shared, "In other reality news. I'm watching #FlippingElMoussas and it's really cringe. Why do Tarek and Heather try so hard to act like they're perfect? It just comes off so fake." Heather finally took to social media to clap back at her haters, and her cheeky video showed just how unbothered she was.