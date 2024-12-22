Kimberly Guilfoyle's Closest Gal Pals At Mar-A-Lago Scream Desperate Housewives

Kimberly Guilfoyle has been known to confuse Mar-a-Lago for a nightclub by sporting inappropriate mini-dresses at non-profit events held there, but her friends have also gone way over-the-top at the exclusive Palm Beach resort. The former Fox News anchor's closest gal pals, unsurprisingly, share some of her questionable fashion sensibilities. In November 2024, several of Guilfoyle's crew congregated at Mar-a-Lago to celebrate the birthday of their friend, Kimberly Albers. The lavish affair was an all-white-themed party that bordered on extremely tacky –and the whole thing just screamed "Desperate Housewives."

One friend, Hilary Musser, uploaded a three-pic carousel from the birthday bash to Instagram. The first image included Guilfoyle, birthday girl Albers, and "The Real Housewives of New York" alum Jill Zarin. They all wore white dresses, along with another untagged friend who sported a white pantsuit. In addition to taking time to coordinate their outfits, several of the girls went heavy on the makeup. Albers uploaded a giant carousel from the Mar-a-Lago birthday blowout herself, which included that snap and multiple group shots. One slide was just a photo of Albers and Guilfoyle posing in front of a wall of white roses in their matching dresses. Among the slides was a shot of Albers on stage grooving out with the band that performed at the event, but she wasn't the only one who relished the day.

Zarin uploaded a multi-slide Instagram carousel herself. The first few snaps showcased the former "RHONY" star in her white dress at home before heading to the party with Musser, who, of course, arrived in a white Lamborghini. The Bravo-lebrity also included a video that showed off the white-and-gold ballroom where the birthday party was held for Albers. Unsurprisingly, that was not the only time Albers and Guilfoyle had combined for a gaudy showing.