Tiffany Trump Accidentally Reveals Beauty Fail (& It's One Ivanka Would Never Make)

Tiffany Trump and Ivanka Trump both share the same father in Donald Trump, but they have different mothers and grew up on different sides of the country, leading to a lot of comparison between the two. And while both sisters have the means to glam up, Ivanka is well known for her fashionable upbringing and striking style transformation that includes an on-again off-again modeling career. Meanwhile Tiffany spent much of 2024 in a fashion downfall, giving us only the most boring of looks.

But as much as the media (guilty) like to pit the two against each other, and while their fashion and beauty choices may appear different, the truth is that the two sisters have a pretty good relationship. As the older sister, Ivanka once helped Tiffany get an internship at Vogue and even helped her get a credit card from Donald. In Ivanka's book, "The Trump Card: Playing to Win in Work and Life" she wrote, "All [Tiffany] wanted, really, was a way to enjoy some of the privileges her friends got to enjoy, in the same way she would have enjoyed them if she'd lived under our father's roof." And with Ivanka now seeming to vacate the "favorite" spot by distancing herself from their father's 2024 campaign, maybe her and Tiffany will have more time to spend together. In fact, there's a good chance Ivanka is already in Tiffany's DM's offering a polite, sisterly reminder to stay on top of those nails.