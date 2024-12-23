The Juicy Ariana Grande And Jimmy Fallon Affair Rumors, Explained

Fortunately, it doesn't appear as if Jimmy Fallon and Ariana Grande are going to allow rumors to influence the way that they interact in public. Known for their chemistry and high-energy skits, Fallon and Grande have always been a rather entertaining pair on screen, and it doesn't appear as if that will change anytime soon. For example, the stars recently collaborated on Fallon's new holiday album, "The Holiday Seasoning." During her November 2024 appearance on his show, he took time to thank her for her contributions. "When Ariana Grande said yes to do my album — it all fell into place from there," Fallon shared on Facebook. "I will never forget that. Always the best sense of humor and always a great partner to play with." The hilarious pair also re-created the viral "her sister was a witch" video, where a guy enthusiastically argued about "The Wizard of Oz."

Earlier in the year, Grande promoted her latest album, "Eternal Sunshine," with a visit to Fallon's show to discuss it. During her time on the couch, she even performed her single, "The Boy Is Mine," which she later remixed with singers Brandy and Monica, who coined that title back in the '90s. "What are you talking about? What are you talking about? You're unbelievable! Ariana Grande — 'The Boy Is Mine' — the music video is out tomorrow," Fallon gushed following her June 2024 performance. During the interview portion of her appearance, Fallon and Grande spoke about how it'd been several years since she'd appeared in person on the show, though she did appear on Zoom during the COVID-19 pandemic. "It's been so many years since I've actually been physically here. I've missed you," she said. Later, they discussed Grande's desire to tell Fallon she'd landed the role of Glinda in "Wicked" before she was able to share the news.

So, maybe there's nothing to see here, folks.