The Juicy Ariana Grande And Jimmy Fallon Affair Rumors, Explained
Long before Ariana Grande's messy divorce from Dalton Gomez and her rebound with "Wicked" co-star Ethan Slater broke the internet, social media was convinced her chemistry with Jimmy Fallon was spicier than anything their late-night banter let on. TikTok star DearJane1, who rose to fame for her dramatic retellings of celebrity blind items, made a video surrounding a tip she'd received that fans thought was about Grande and Fallon's supposed affair. The clip is based on an anonymous messenger claiming that their friend, a PR professional, caught an unnamed celebrity locking lips in the cut at the host's show in 2021 while set to marry a comic.
While fans racked their brains to snuff out the cheating celebs, Grande and Fallon got most of the heat, partly because of Fallon's role as the host of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," but also because Grande and "SNL" alum Pete Davidson were on track to wed in 2018. As noted in the video, the host supposedly had plenty of on-camera moments with the other celeb during that time, which aligns with Grande's 2018 appearances. The Grammy Award-winning singer appeared on "The Tonight Show" several times that year, including her May performance of "No Tears Left To Cry," her August tribute to Aretha Franklin, and a December performance of "Imagine."
Of course, a TikTok video isn't enough to confirm (or deny) an affair, but since none of the involved parties have breathed life into the rumors, it'll stay just that — a rumor. Interestingly, 2018 was also the same year Davidson used Fallon's show to reveal his engagement to Grande, which suggests the rumors are baloney.
For Jimmy and Ariana, it's been business as usual
Fortunately, it doesn't appear as if Jimmy Fallon and Ariana Grande are going to allow rumors to influence the way that they interact in public. Known for their chemistry and high-energy skits, Fallon and Grande have always been a rather entertaining pair on screen, and it doesn't appear as if that will change anytime soon. For example, the stars recently collaborated on Fallon's new holiday album, "The Holiday Seasoning." During her November 2024 appearance on his show, he took time to thank her for her contributions. "When Ariana Grande said yes to do my album — it all fell into place from there," Fallon shared on Facebook. "I will never forget that. Always the best sense of humor and always a great partner to play with." The hilarious pair also re-created the viral "her sister was a witch" video, where a guy enthusiastically argued about "The Wizard of Oz."
Earlier in the year, Grande promoted her latest album, "Eternal Sunshine," with a visit to Fallon's show to discuss it. During her time on the couch, she even performed her single, "The Boy Is Mine," which she later remixed with singers Brandy and Monica, who coined that title back in the '90s. "What are you talking about? What are you talking about? You're unbelievable! Ariana Grande — 'The Boy Is Mine' — the music video is out tomorrow," Fallon gushed following her June 2024 performance. During the interview portion of her appearance, Fallon and Grande spoke about how it'd been several years since she'd appeared in person on the show, though she did appear on Zoom during the COVID-19 pandemic. "It's been so many years since I've actually been physically here. I've missed you," she said. Later, they discussed Grande's desire to tell Fallon she'd landed the role of Glinda in "Wicked" before she was able to share the news.
So, maybe there's nothing to see here, folks.