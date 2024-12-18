Kai Trump Can Barely Hide Her Lavish Lifestyle In Telling New Video
Kai Trump's lavish lifestyle was on display as she answered fan questions for a YouTube video. In a video posted on December 17 titled "Get to know me better ... Q&A," she answered queries such as who was her celebrity crush, which was the actor Drew Starkey from "Outer Banks." Kai also spoke about her relationship with her grandpa, Donald Trump, and the lessons he had imparted. "He's taught me to never give up, and if I have a dream, always try and achieve that dream," she said in the vlog. What stood out in the vid, besides her answers to the fairly standard questions, was how Kai's wealth shone through even when she was trying to be down-to-earth.
It was Kai's outfit, or more specifically her accessories, that showcased her lavish living. While sitting on a chair to film the Q&A segment, she wore a white top and blue jeans with a Louis Vuitton belt. The teenager also rocked two watches. On one wrist, she sported an Apple Watch, and on the other, she wore a two-tone Rolex Datejust on a Jubilee bracelet. Fans of Kai may recognize the timepiece, which could be worth as much as $7,000, as the one she wore on election night and when she gave a speech at the Republican National Convention.
Another massive hint at Kai's privileged lifestyle in the vid was that Elon Musk weighed in on her Q&A. "This is a PvP game," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter. She was admittedly confused by the term, so instead of responding after reading the tweet aloud, she just brushed the statement aside. Of course, interacting with Musk was nothing new for Kai, as she had previously traveled to a SpaceX launch in style.
Kai Trump's time on Trump Force One
Elon Musk invited several members of the Trump family to a SpaceX launch in Texas on November 19, including Donald Trump, Kai Trump, and Donald Trump Jr. Kai documented the trip in a YouTube vlog titled "Watching a Rocket Launch at SpaceX with Elon Musk!" Not only did the teen capture behind-the-scenes footage of the Tesla honcho interacting with Donald and others at the launch, but she also posted video filmed aboard Trump Force One. Kai flew on the president-elect's private jet and offered rare access inside the aircraft. The golfer uploaded footage of her and a friend enjoying themselves on the jet by having snacks and walking around its spacious interior. There was even a glimpse of the plane's master bedroom.
Just prior to posting the vlog, Kai uploaded an Instagram carousel with snaps from the SpaceX launch. "What an incredible experience," she wrote in the caption. The post featured a photo of the teenager and her friend aboard Trump Force One. Kai also included a photo of her, Donald, and Musk. The last slide was a pic of her, Donald Jr., and pro golfer Bryson DeChambeau standing outside the private Trump jet.
Not only have Kai's family connections allowed her to attend exclusive events in style, but she's also been given access to top golf talent. Outside of the trip to the SpaceX launch together, she has spent plenty of time with DeChambeau on the links. In December 2023, Kai posted a golf video where she tagged Donald and the pro golfer after the trio played a round together. Considering Kai has spent time rubbing elbows with pro golfers and billionaires, it should come as no surprise that she drives an expensive car.
Kai Trump's Tesla Cybertruck
In October, Kai Trump uploaded photos from her homecoming on Instagram, and the post seemed to be more about her new ride than the high school party. The burgeoning influencer posted snaps in her purple homecoming dress, and in the first slide of the Instagram carousel, she posed in front of her Tesla Cybertruck. To make sure it was crystal clear whose ride it was, she sat in the driver's seat for the second slide. The last photo of the post was a group shot of her and her friends all standing in front of the Cybertruck.
Later that month, the oldest granddaughter of Donald Trump posted her first YouTube video, titled "A Regular Day in the Life of Kai Trump." The footage delivered on the title, as she was recorded running errands such as hitting up the grocery store. Of course, Kai drove her Cybertruck wherever she went. The vehicle became a mainstay in her posts. A few weeks after chronicling a normal day, the future University of Miami golfer posted a YouTube vlog from election night. The footage opened with Kai getting her hair and makeup done before she drove off to the party celebrating Donald's victory at the polls.
Seeing Kai travel around in a Tesla should not come as a shocker to anyone who follows the Trump family. Not only is the Tesla CEO close with her granddad, but he has become part of the family. Following election night, Kai posted a Trump family photo to X, which included Musk and his son. Days later, Kai uploaded a photo of her, Musk, and his son posing on a golf course. "Elon achieving uncle status," Kai tweeted. Looking at all these connections, it's clear that Kai has been living a lavish life.