Kai Trump Can Barely Hide Her Lavish Lifestyle In Telling New Video

Kai Trump's lavish lifestyle was on display as she answered fan questions for a YouTube video. In a video posted on December 17 titled "Get to know me better ... Q&A," she answered queries such as who was her celebrity crush, which was the actor Drew Starkey from "Outer Banks." Kai also spoke about her relationship with her grandpa, Donald Trump, and the lessons he had imparted. "He's taught me to never give up, and if I have a dream, always try and achieve that dream," she said in the vlog. What stood out in the vid, besides her answers to the fairly standard questions, was how Kai's wealth shone through even when she was trying to be down-to-earth.

It was Kai's outfit, or more specifically her accessories, that showcased her lavish living. While sitting on a chair to film the Q&A segment, she wore a white top and blue jeans with a Louis Vuitton belt. The teenager also rocked two watches. On one wrist, she sported an Apple Watch, and on the other, she wore a two-tone Rolex Datejust on a Jubilee bracelet. Fans of Kai may recognize the timepiece, which could be worth as much as $7,000, as the one she wore on election night and when she gave a speech at the Republican National Convention.

Another massive hint at Kai's privileged lifestyle in the vid was that Elon Musk weighed in on her Q&A. "This is a PvP game," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter. She was admittedly confused by the term, so instead of responding after reading the tweet aloud, she just brushed the statement aside. Of course, interacting with Musk was nothing new for Kai, as she had previously traveled to a SpaceX launch in style.